In the 10 years since making his first on screen appearance, Atkins Estimond has established himself as a very talented actor with all of the makings of a star. Throughout his career, Estimond has been in shows like Lodge 49, The Resident, and StartUp. Most recently, he has had a main role in the new Starz series, Hightown, and it’s been somewhat of a breakout for him. His character, Osito, isn’t one of the good guys, but he plays the role so well viewers don’t even care. With all of the work he continually puts into his craft, it’ll be interesting to see where the next 10 years takes him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Atkins Estimond.
1. He Started Acting In High School
Atkins fell in love with acting at a very early age. However, when he got the chance to audition for a play at a local Boys and Girls Club, he completely froze. Although he was embarrassed, he told himself that the next time he got an opportunity to audition, he was going to give it his all. That opportunity finally came around when he was in high school.
2. He Has Haitian Roots
Atkins is a first generation American whose parents are from Haiti. He was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is where he first fell in love with acting. However, he and his family eventually relocated to Atlanta. He is very proud of his Haitian roots and reps Haiti every chance he gets.
3. He’s All About His Family
Most of the world sees Atkins as an actor, but he’s really a family man before anything else. He is happily married to a woman named Kristen and they have one child together. During an interview, he shared that he and his wife also have another baby on the way. When he gets free time, he loves to spend it enjoying life with his loved ones.
4. He Was In A Band
Acting isn’t the only area where Atkins has had lots of success over the years. He also played the guitar in a band which booked gigs for several TV shows and movies including the serious Devious Maids. Now that his acting career has really taken off, it looks like his music is on hold.
5. He’s A Fan Of P-Valley
Atkins may be the star of a Starz show, but he’s also a fan. He recently posted on Instagram to share his feelings about the network’s new series, P-Valley. He said, “After much anticipation I finally got to see the series premiere last night and it’s so much better than I could’ve imagined.”
6. He Supports Defunding The Police
After the murder of George Floyd in May, conversations regarding racism and police brutality started getting pushed to the forefront. Among those conversations are discussions about defunding the police, a concept which Atkins says he supports. He told The Observer, “When I heard about defunding of the police without understanding exactly what it was. I wasn’t sure that that was the best way forward.” He continued, “But after doing some research and understanding what that’s really asking, I think that the resources should be moved into different programs for our community, and that law enforcement shouldn’t be the first action in every single situation.”
7. His Brother Is His Biggest Influence
When most actors are asked about their biggest influence, they usually list another well-known actor. However, Atkins’ influence comes from a much closer place: his brother. Watching his older brother get involved in acting at the local Boys & Girls Club is what truly inspired Atkins to pursue it.
8. He Loves 90 Day Fiance
We all have guilty pleasure when it comes to TV, and Atkins Estimond’s is the TLC show, 90 Day Fiance. Fans of the show would agree that it’s the perfect thing to watch when you just want to be entertained. If you’ve never seen 90 Day Fiance and are a fan of reality TV, it’s definitely something you’ll want to consider adding to your watch list.
9. He’s A Dolly Parton Fan
As a musician himself, Atkins doesn’t like to limit himself when it comes to the music he listens to. He told Pop Culturalist that many people would be surprised to find out that he’s a big fan of Dolly Parton. He added that he usually keeps some of her music on his playlists.
10. He Knows Who He Would Want To Play Him In A Biopic
If anyone ever decides to make a biopic about Atkins Estimond, he knows exactly who he would want to play him: well-known comedian and actor, Keenan Thompson. Thompson is almost 10 years older than Atkins, but he could definitely be a good fit for the role.