Barbers Try To Kill Wolverine in Fan-Made X-Men Film “Close Shave”

Come on, did anyone think that barbers were going to be enough to take Logan down? This is a guy that’s survived a nuclear blast and who knows how many other grievous injuries, and been up and ready to go only a short while later. Granted, the idea of Logan getting old and fat is kind of insane since it makes the point that he might have let himself go at one point. But even in the last movie, Logan, the clawed mutant is still in pretty decent shape, apart from being poisoned by the metal lacing his bones and the fact that his healing factor is on the fritz. In the comics, his healing factor actually went away and as a result, so did a lot of his efficiency as a fighter, which is kind of hard to believe since he’s been alive long enough to have learned multiple styles and be able to call on them whenever he needs to switch it up. But the idea that he has relied on his ability to take massive damage for so long is a fair argument since when you can heal in a matter of seconds or minutes then it’s very easy to think that there’s no real fear about incurring the kind of damage that will kill you, even though it’s been possible for a long time.
But human barbers thinking they can take down one of the deadliest mutants in history, that’s a good one. There are only so many human opponents that can take Wolverine down that easily but considering how savage he can be it’s amazing that he’s been given enough flaws that others can take him down as well. This has definitely been one of his biggest flaws though, the fact that he goes into a berserker rage when he’s good and mad, and as a result, doesn’t really think about what he’s doing. Plus, it’s been seen that he’s not immune to mind control since he’s been befuddled a few times and has actually gone on to fight his allies, which hasn’t always ended in a good way. Wolverine has never been a perfect hero, and in fact, he’s never even been a perfect character, but that’s why a lot of people like him because he does have flaws and he does manage to get himself in fights he can’t win all the time. He’s easier for people to relate to because he acts like a human being despite the fact that he’s a mutant and can take more pain than any one person should be able to.
He also acts like a human being, which means that he’s not perfect in any possible way, he hasn’t had an easy life, and he certainly isn’t an upstanding citizen all the time. In other words, he’s the kind of guy that people might feel is closer to being human than a lot of heroes since he’s not exactly the working man’s hero, but he’s definitely someone that people look at and think that he could be just another person sitting at the bar with their own problems and not be anyone that’s so inherently different. This is how it is with a lot of Marvel heroes and villains really since a good number of them could possibly blend into just about any setting while in plainclothes and it wouldn’t be a big deal. Obviously, not all of them can make this claim for good reason, but Logan is one of those that can walk about and people might not have a clue who he is unless he’s been targeted as a threat, which has happened in the past. But a group of barbers thinking they can take him down, that’s rich. Even if they were former SAS or some other branch of military it’s not likely that they would have had a chance since the tiny weapons they were armed with would barely be noticed by Wolverine in his prime. But seeing as he’s out of shape in this clip it’s easy to think that they might have believed that his powers had been negated somehow. Still, to just stab him with shears and try to slit his throat with a straight razor, that was kind of funny.
Wolverine has never been the kind of guy to let something like this go since the idea of allowing someone to assault him and get away with it has happened, but in the long run, he usually finds a way to get his payback, and it’s easy to think that anyone on the receiving end isn’t going to be feeling too good afterward. So yeah, it was a fun clip and definitely worth watching, especially when Logan just decided to say eff it and get the payback that was owed to him.