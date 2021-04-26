10 Things You Didn’t Know about HGTV’s “Bargain Block”

Home renovation shows have become increasingly popular over the last several years, and as a result, it can be very hard for new shows to stand out. However, HGTV’s new series, Bargain Block, has found a way to bring a unique twist to the genre. Instead of simply being focused on making individual homes look their best, Bargain Block is also aimed at helping to transform neighborhoods. Based in Detroit, the show’s hosts buy rundown properties throughout the city and work hard to bring them back to life. The projects certainly aren’t always easy, but the reward at the end is always priceless. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bargain Block.
1. Keith And Evan Aren’t Just Business Partners
Bargain Block is hosted by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, but the two are more than just colleagues and co-hosts. The two are also life partners and they have been together for several years. Although some people warn against going into business with loved ones, the arrangement seems to be working out just fine for Keith and Evan.
2. The Show Does Its Best To Work With Detroit Based Contractors
Keith and Evan are really dedicated to breathing new life into the neighborhoods they work in, and they’re all about helping the community as much as possible. For that reason, they always make an attempt to work with people who are based in the Detroit area. This is quite different from some other home renovation shows that use their own crews no matter where they go.
3. Keith And Evan Were Flipping Houses Long Before The Show
Keith and Evan may new to the reality TV world, but they’re certainly not new to flipping houses. They got their start in 2012 and have managed to renovate more than a dozen homes in that time. Now that they have an even larger platform to display their work, they’ll probably be able to cover even more ground.
4. The Show Is All About Staying Cute On A Budget
How many times have you watched a home renovation show and thought to yourself ‘that’s nice, but I could never afford to do that’? If you’re like most people, the answer is more times than you can count. Fortunately, you won’t have to feel that way when watching Bargain Block. Evan and Keith do their best to find affordable ways to design their homes. You may be surprised at how far they can make a dollar stretch.
5. Keith And Evan Own Their Own Business
Flipping houses isn’t the only venture Evan and Keith gave started together. They also own a store called Nine Furniture and Design which is located in a Detroit suburb called Ferndale. According to The Cinemaholic, “The store sells vintage and handmade furniture and décor items, with provisions for customizing the designs.”
6. Keith And Evan Aren’t Originally From Detroit
With the amount of passion that Keith and Evan have for Detroit, most people would assume that that’s where they’re from. In reality, however, neither is from Detroit – or the state of Michigan. Keith was born and raised in Texas while Evan is from South Dakota. Before moving to Detroit, the couple was living in Denver.
7. Some Of The Houses Were Purchased For As Little as $1k
Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases most people will ever make, and that’s because houses tend to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. When Evan and Keith buy properties, however, they don’t spend anywhere near that. In fact, some of the homes they renovate were purchased for just $1,000 through the Detroit Land Bank.
8. The Show Has Not Yet Been Renewed For A Second Season
Season one of Bargain Block has gotten off to a great start and people really seem to be loving Keith and Evan’s personalities along with their flipping skills. The show has yet to be renewed for a second season, but there’s a very good chance that the announcement will eventually come.
9. Keith And Evan Hope Their Work Will Inspire Others
In addition to helping revitalize the neighborhood with their own projects, Evan and Keith hope that other people in the area will be inspired to help keep the area looking good. Thanks to the show, they now also have the ability to inspire people all over the country to take pride in their neighborhoods.
10.The Goal Is To Sell The Houses Back To People In The Community
Everyone who flips houses does so with the intention of eventually putting the property back on the market, but Keith and Evan’s projects have an extra special purpose. Their aim is to be able to sell the properties at affordable prices to people who are buying their first homes. This is in line with their overall focus of improving the neighborhood for the current community and not trying to push people out.