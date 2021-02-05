Becki Newton’s face is one you’ve probably seen on your TV screens over the years. Since making her on screen debut in 2001, she has gone on to appear in more than a dozen TV shows. She got her first big break in 2006 when she was cast in the popular TV series Ugly Betty, She remained on the show for four years. More recently, she has become well-known for her role in shows like Tell Me a Story and Divorce. No matter what kind of project Becki is working on, she always knows exactly how to give the viewers what they’re looking for. Although she hasn’t had a TV role since 2019, there’s no doubt that Becki still has a lot more in store for her fans. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Becki Newton.
1. She Is From Connecticut
Tucked away at the bottom of New England, Connecticut is one those states that people tend to forget about. To Becki, however, it will always be home. She was born and raised in CT which is where she first developed her interest in performing. She attended Guilford High School where she was active in the school’s drama department.
2. She Comes From A Creative Family
Becki was lucky to be born into a family where her creativity was fostered from day one. Her grandmother, Fannie Chase, is a violinist and she has an aunt who also plays the violin. Her grandfather, Bruce, was a composer. Becki’s mom, Jennifer, is an artist and her brother, Matt, is an actor.
3. She Is A Voice Actor
Becki has done live action work for the bulk of her career, but what many people don’t realize is that she’s also a very talented voice actor. She was the voice of several characters on the popular series American Dad! from 2007 to 2014. She also once had a voice role in a Mickey Mouse TV series.
4. She Loves To Stay Active
When people’s schedules start to get busy, exercise is usually one of the first thing that starts to drop off of their routine. No matter how busy Becki gets though, she does her best to stay active. Cycling is one of her favorite ways to get a good work out in and she enjoys doing online classes from home.
5. She Is A Mom
Balancing a successful career and smooth home life can sometimes feel impossible, but Becki has managed to rise to the occasion. She and her husband, Chris Diamantopoulos, have been married since 2005 and they now have two children together: a boy and a girl. When Becki isn’t working she likes to spend as much time with her family as she can.
6. She Likes To Read
Having a curious mind is a key component to acting that often gets overlooked. Becki has always had the desire to learn as much as possible and reading is one of the best ways to do that. In addition to helping her gain new information, reading has also become a good way for her to rest and relax.
7. She Is An Award Winner
While it’s certainly arguable that Becki hasn’t always gotten the credit and attention she deserves, her hard work hasn’t gone completely unrecognized. In 2009, she won a Glamour Award for Glamour Award for Comedy Actress for her work in Ugly Betty. She has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.
8. She Loves Giving Back To Others
Becki has built a large fan base over the course of her career and she currently has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram. She has used her platform to help call attention to the things that are important to her, and one of those things is giving back to those in need.
9. She Has An Ivy League Education
Although Becki developed a love for performing at an early age, she didn’t follow the path that aspiring actors typically choose. Becki attended the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a bachelor’s degree in European history. While in college, she spent several semesters studying abroad. After graduation, she moved to New York City to pursue her acting career. She got her start doing commercials for well-known companies such as Olive Garden.
10. She Was In An Episode Of Law & Order: SVU
Becki may not have the longest resume in the business, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten some cool opportunities during her career. She has made guest appearances in several popular shows including Law & Order: SVU. She appeared in an episode of the show in 2004 where she played a character named Colleen Heaton.