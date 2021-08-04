Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Belinda Chatterton

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Belinda Chatterton

1 min ago

Netflix has managed to do it again. They’ve taken a concept, they’ve turned it into something spectacular, and they’ve managed to make the world fall for it. “Glow Up,” is a series the network introduced that follows aspiring makeup artists to go through different challenges and angles that showcase their talent, and it’s fabulous. Belinda Chatterton is one of the aspiring makeup artists, and her fans have grown to love her – which means everyone wants to know more about her.

1. She Did Not Make it to the Finale

She may not have made it to the show’s finale, but she did make it further than many. She is quite talented, and her fans continue to follow her online to see what she comes up with next. Her talent with a makeup brush is paramount, and we are all in awe of what she can do with her skills.

2. She Has Loyal Fans

When she was eliminated from the show, her fans were not happy. In fact, there were many who immediately went online and accused the show of being rigged in favor of other contestants, and her fans were displeased. They believe she should have won, and they did not feel that the actual winner of the show deserved to take home the top prize.

3. She Has a Son

Fans might already know that she is a mom. She had a little boy named Alfie, and she discussed him and his father many times when she was on the show. She was only 25 at the time the show first aired (it is 3 seasons old now), and she often discussed being a young mother and having her son – the light of her life.

4. She Got Married

While she was not married to her husband when they welcomed their son, they did get married and make their relationship official. His name is Robert, and they are happily living their married life with their little family, and he is her rock and biggest cheerleader.

5. She Welcomed a Daughter

Her fans were so excited for her when she announced she and her husband were expecting their second baby together in the summer of 2020. They recently celebrated the first birthday of their sweet daughter, Elodie Beau Chatterton, in July of 2021.

6. She Has an Impressive Instagram Following

She’s not the winner of the season she competed on national television, but she is still a winner. She has more than 282k followers on Instagram, which is huge. Her fans engage with her often to tell her how talented she is and how much they adore her. She’s a makeup influencer now.

7. She is Talented

If you take the time to check out her Instagram page, be sure you have ample time to do so. She’s got so much talent, and she’s showing it off like it’s her job. She has so many beautiful, talented, and insanely gorgeous looks on her page, and it’s hard not to find yourself scrolling through for far too long when you have other things to do.

8. She Enjoys Her Privacy

She’s a mom and a wife, but she does not share too much of her family. She knows that they did not ask to be in the spotlight, but she does share an occasional photo of them online. She’s clearly proud of her family, but she also respects their private life and the time that they spend together.

9. She is From Newcastle

She was born and raised in Newcastle, and she’s currently there with her own family. She enjoys the time that they spend with their family, the time that they spend as a family, and their time in her sweet little town. She is currently open to any and all prospects that come her way in terms of what she will do next with her career, but she continues to focus on her art.

10. Illusions are Her Specialty

Everyone has their own talent and their own things to offer in the makeup industry, but hers is the coolest. She specializes in illusion makeup that makes people look one way rather than another. There is nothing that she cannot do with a makeup brush and some color whether it is on her own face or the faces of her models. She’s so good at what she does, and that might be why her fans are not happy that she did not win her season of reality television.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Most Thrilling Moments in Money Heist
Sopranos
10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Making of The Sopranos
Will There Be a Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2?
The Prince: The Royal Family Gets Animated
The Squid and the Whale; Its Truth and Clarity
Criterion Channel 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch in Summer 2021
A Sequel 50 Years in the Making: ‘The Exorcist’ Gets Trilogy Deal with Peacock
If The Terminator Ever Got Remade, Who Should Play The Terminator?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Belinda Chatterton
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: William O’Leary
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Richa Sadana
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leslie Sykes
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’
dragon ball z broly
Is Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan Worth Watching?
akame ga kill
Should You Watch Akame Ga Kill?
dragon ball z bio broly
Is Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly Worth Watching?
netflix pokemon
What Do We Want To See From The Live-Action Netflix Pokemon Series?
tribes of midgard
What Should You Know About Tribes of Midgard?
Did You Know Unchartered’s Nathan Drake Has a Real Life Inspiration?
FromSoftware May Have Outdone Themselves With Elden Ring