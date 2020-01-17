Time is one resource that you can never recover once it’s gone. Ashton Pienaar currently sits depressed, knowing that he wronged many people with his actions while on the reality series. However, of all the things he did, Below Deck’s Ashton Pienaar’s biggest regret of season 7 was fighting with Kate Chastain in the van. Let’s see what happened and if his colleagues and the public believe he is genuinely sorry.
How a friendship went sour
Kate Chastain and Ashton became friends during the sixth season of “Below Deck” therefore, even as the seventh season premiered, the two were close. However, the friendship started deteriorating when the crew went to have a few drinks, and Ashton began complaining about how Kate was taking her time to get ready. When Kate threw the crew’s uniform on the floor, Ashton told her in a rage that she was being disrespectful, which left Kate crying in her cabin. That incident became the turning point in their relationship as Ashton recalled. In his opinion, Kate must have felt undermined, and Ashton believes from then on, she was out to get him.
While Ashton admitted that the dynamics in the relationship had already changed, he still made advances towards Kate. During one night out, he kissed her and again on the day that he said she was the problem hence needed to be put in her place, Ashton went out to where Kate was relaxing in a lounge chair and tried to steal a kiss. Kate revealed in response to a fan that she was uncomfortable, but Ashton was not done with his tactics.
As they drove back to the boat in the van after a night of drinking, Ashton went ahead to make a mistake that would be the biggest regret on the season. Although Kate had already shown how uncomfortable she was with him in the van by sitting with Tanner on the backseat, it seemed like Ashton was determined to get his kiss. Therefore he still tried kissing her, but Kate rejected him. That must have hurt his ego because when Kate asked Ashton about his mum, he lurched at her. Ashton’s anger was evident in the way he hit the sides of the van with his fists, and although it took quite a lot of self-restraint not to lay a finger on Kate, he almost did prompting Kate to leave in the middle of the night.
Trying to make amends
Ashton posted a video in which he apologized to Kate for his behavior, saying it was evident that he offended her. As reported on Cheatsheet, he claimed that he had no ill intentions with what he did. He also apologized to Captain Lee for setting a bad example and blamed alcohol for the hot temper. Ashton said that alcohol has always negatively impacted his life to the point that his relationships ended up badly. He admitted that in the last eight years, he had tried to be in control, but that incident showed that he was losing himself thus needed to get grounded. The crewmember said he wants to become a better person and is laying down the necessary structure to facilitate the change. For instance, he has understood his triggers, and since alcohol is the major one, he has changed his lifestyle and adopted one of health and fitness.
Why people do not believe he is sincerely sorry
No one is perfect, and taking responsibility for your actions is always encouraged. However, Ashton may have gone to social media to say how sorry he was about treating Kate the way he did, but not everyone bought the apology. While some thought he deserves to be forgiven, others, including Kate and Captain Lee, are among those who feel he was putting on a show. The Captain said that Ashton, always blaming the alcohol for his misconduct, was a story that was getting old. He was talking in reference not just to Ashton making sexual advances to Kate but also causing damage worth thousands of dollars in a club. Captain Lee thought how Ashton claimed that he blacked out and could not remember the incidents was nothing but an act. Kate, on the other hand, may have been classy in her response, but she still shared the Captain’s sentiments about Ashton’s apology. In the interview with TV Shows Ace, she said that she does not think the bosun is sorry for his actions.
So, is he sorry?
We may have pitied Ashton Pienaar after he went social media dark to maintain his sanity since he could no longer take the negative comments from Twitter and Instagram users. The question, however that remains is if he only apologized to his fans to feel good about himself or because he regretted his behavior. From his comments, you can tell that he feels he did not deserve to receive any backlash from the public. According to him, everyone had a run-in with Kate. Besides, Kate had also said that she was going after Ashton on social media, so she knew he would retaliate.
For someone who wants to sound apologetic, he goes on to justify why he wants Gerber off the boat. While no one else has claimed to have a problem with Rhylee Gerber, the bosun said that he is not the only one who thought she had a bad attitude. The strange thing is that even as he tries to get her fired, Rhylee still says he would make a great bosun if only he did not mix pleasure with business. She also adds that Ashton is an efficient leader. However, fans of the show are not eating up the apologies and excuses for his behavior that he keeps feeding them. They have had enough, and this time, they are the ones calling for his dismissal and want Rhylee to replace him as bosun. Moreover, Captain Lee insists he never wants to work with Ashton again. Well, it seems like his apologies are now falling on deaf ears, and he better shape up or ship out.