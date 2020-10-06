Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Seewald

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Seewald

20 seconds ago

The Duggar Family is arguably one of the most famous families in recent reality TV history. Although their whole image is based around their wholesome fundamentalist Christian background, they always seem to be caught up in some sort of not so nice press. One of the most recent things to be said about the family is that Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are in a completely loveless marriage. Many suspect that Ben and Jessa are only married for aesthetic purposes. Some have even gone as far as to say that Ben seems miserable in his marriage. While all of these ideas are purely speculative, they’ve got a lot of people wanted to know more about Ben. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Seewald.

1. He Planned On Going To Seminary

Like his wife, Ben grew up in a very conservative Christian family. Devoting his professional life to God seemed like a natural career path, and at one point in time Ben was planning on going to seminary to study to become a minister. However, he ultimately decided to change paths.

2. He Loves To Cook

Food is one of the things that can always bring people together. Whether it a holiday, special occasion, are regular day – sharing a meal with loved ones can be a great experience. Not only does Ben like to partake in those experiences but he also enjoys cooking. His love for preparing meals likely comes in very handy at home.

3. He Is The Oldest Of Seven

Fundamentalist Christians are known for having large families, and Ben Seewald’s family is no exception. Ben is the oldest child in his family and has six younger siblings. Ben and his siblings were all homeschooled until it was time for them to go off to college.

4. He Enjoys Reading

Ben is a curious person who appreciates a good opportunity to learn something. One of his favorite ways to gain new information is by reading. He loves to kick back and enjoy a good book. Sometimes he also shares pictures of the books he’s reading with his followers on Instagram.

5. He Studied Political Science

Ben attended National Park College in Arkansas where he graduated with an associates degree in political science in 2015. After graduating, he had plans to continue his education and earn a bachelor’s degree in political science. However, he did not complete his bachelor’s program.

6. He Wanted To Be A Paleontologist

Do you remember what you wanted to be when you grew up? When Ben was a kid, he dreamed of becoming a paleontologist so that he could dig up dinosaur bones. He said, “When I was young I wanted to be a paleontologist and dig up dinosaur bones (fossils). I couldn’t yet pronounce my ‘s’ as of yet, but I loved laying in the driveway with a cheap little plastic paintbrush and a screwdriver and brush and poke at a special “fothil” (fossil).”

7. He Was Still A Teenager When He And Jessa Got Married

When Ben and Jessa tied the knot, he was only 19-years-old while Jessa was 23. The couple had been engaged for 11 months before getting married which was the longest of any of the Duggar children. Although most people would consider that a little too young to get married, marrying at such a young age isn’t that uncommon on the fundamentalist community.

8. He Doesn’t Appear To Have A ‘Real’ Job

Lots of people have wondered what Ben does for work, and unfortunately, we don’t have the answer. Like many other reality TV stars, being on TV and connected to the Duggar family seems to be the only thing he does for work at the moment. He and his wife also have a YouTube channel where their videos are monetized. Whatever he’s got going on is working because he certainly isn’t struggling.

9. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak Up About What He Believes In

When it comes to religious beliefs, it’s no secret where Ben Seewald stands. However, his faith isn’t the only thing he’s been open about. Ben is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has used his platform to speak out against racism and discrimination.

10. He Is Very Active On Social Media

Since the Duggar family is notoriously conservative, many would assume that they would stay away from things like social media, but that isn’t true. Ben, like his wife, is very active on social media and has accounts on Twitter and Instagram. At the moment, he has 859,000 followers on Instagram and more than 121,000 followers on Twitter.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Check Out the Trailer for Sam Raimi’s “50 States of Fright” Series
South Park Characters Fill Empty Seats At Denver Broncos Football Game
Video Explores 10 Times Fans Saved Shows from Being Cancelled
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A Wilderness of Error
Lawyer Breaks Down The Laws Indiana Jones Has Broken on His Adventures
Five Things We’d Like to See From The Lion King Sequel
Five of the Most Misunderstood Movies of All-Time
Howie Mandel Says Making “Little Monsters” Was a Nightmare
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Seewald
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Basil Eidenbenz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rasheed Philips
Disney is Letting Go of 28,000 Employees: That is All
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Transforms Living Room Into A Mario Kart Level
This is The Battery-Free Gameboy That Can Run Forever