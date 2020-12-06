Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Turner Dixon

52 seconds ago

Ben Turner Dixon has spent the last 15 years trying to make a name for himself in the industry, and his time is finally coming. Over the last few years, he has landed roles in some very popular shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Rizzoli and Isles. He is best-known for playing HM1 Heggen in the TV series The Last Ship. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of of NCIS. No matter what he’s working on or how big or small his role is, Ben is the kind of actor that always puts on his best performance. Fans are hoping to see much more of him in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Turner Dixon.

1. He Is A Georgia Native

Ben was born and raised in the Georgia area which is where he first decided that he wanted to get into acting. Although Atlanta has become a growing hub for the entertainment industry, Ben decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area to help further his career.

2. He Is A USC Alum

Ben initially developed a serious interest in acting during high school where he studied under Pamela Ware. After high school, Ben earned a scholarship to the university of Oklahoma where he began studying musical theater. He decided to leave school after his freshman year to take a film role in Los Angeles. He eventually enrolled in the University of Southern California where he earned a bachelor’s degree.

3. He Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following

Even though he has been in the entertainment industry for well over a decade, the time he’s put into his career hasn’t translated into a large social media following. Although he is very active on Instagram, he has just over 1,000 followers. This will likely change as he gets bigger and bigger roles.

4. He Loves The Outdoors

The Los Angeles is known for its beautiful weather and its equally beautiful scenery. These are things that Ben takes advantage of as often as he can. He loves spending time outdoors and enjoys doing things like going for hikes, working out, and hanging out by the beach.

5. He Is A Voice Actor

Live action work is not the only thing Ben has done throughout his career. He is also a talented voice actor. His voice has appeared in shows such as American Horror Story and Flatliners. He also has a knack for imitating other people’s voices and does a great impression of Ryan Reynolds.

6. He Is In A Relationship

From what we can tell, Ben seems to be a fairly private person. One thing we do know, however, is that he is in a happy relationship with a woman named Rachel-Boogsa Hutson. Her Instagram profile is private so we couldn’t find much information about her, but the couple has been together for a little more than four years.

7. He Enjoys Traveling

The world is a beautiful place that is full of amazing things to see, and Ben wants to see as many of those things as he possibly can. He is a frequent traveler and he has gotten to visit lots of cool places both internationally and within the United States. Ben loves taking pictures during his travels and has a natural eye for photography.

8. He Does Sketch Comedy

Many of the roles Ben has had on TV have been more on the serious side, but he’s got a grease sense of humor. According to his bio on IMDB, Ben “earned distinction for his performance with various Saturday Night Live alum in live sketch comedy.” Hopefully one day he’ll get to combine his love for comedy with one of his acting gigs.

9. He Has A YouTube Channel

One of the best (and worst) things about the internet is that once you put something online it’s pretty much out there forever. With that being said, Ben may have forgotten that he created a YouTube channel back in 2012. He hasn’t uploaded any new content on the channel within four years, but at one point in time he was posting clips and video auditions. The channel only has two subscribers at the moment and has less than 1,000 total views.

10. He Is A Human Rights Supporter

Based on his social media activity, Ben appears to be very passionate about human rights. He participated in Blackout Tuesday, a social media protest to show solidarity with the fight to end racism. He also posted a video that showed him out marching for LGBTQ+ rights.


