Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benito Martinez

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benito Martinez

2 mins ago

Benito Martinez definitely has one of the most recognizable faces in the acting world. Even if you don’t know him by name, you’ve definitely seen him somewhere. After more than 30 years in the business, Benito has established himself as a talented and hard working actor. He’s made dozens of on screen appearances over the years and has become most well-known for his portrayal of law enforcement and legal professionals. Viewers may remember him best from his appearances on The Shield,  Sons of Anarchy,  and House of Cards. Most recently, he was cast as Sheriff Diaz in the final season of 13 Reasons Why. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Benito Martinez.

1. He’s Voiced Several Video Games

One of the best ways to have a strong career in the entertainment industry is to be versatile. On top of his on screen work, Benito has also had a pretty successful career as a voice actor. He has had voice roles in several popular video game franchises including Metal Gear and Call of Duty.

2. He Studied Acting In London

Acting definitely comes natural to Benito, but he also has plenty of professional training. He attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art which is famous for being the oldest acting school in the United Kingdom. Some of the school’s most notable alumni include Kim Cattrall, Donald Sutherland, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

3. He Went To High School With Anthony Anderson

Benito Martinez and Anthony Anderson attended high school together at Hollywood High School Performing Arts Center. Anthony Anderson is best-known for his roles on shocks like Blackish and Law & Order. Martinez and Anderson also got the chance to work together on The Shield.

4. He Isn’t The First Person In His Family To Be Involved In Acting

Thanks to his mother, Benito has been around acting for most of his life. When he was a kid, his mother started a local theater company. He described the company as “fun and very community oriented” and says that everyone in the family participated as some point.

5. He Has Theater Experience

Benito is a natural in front of the camera, but he’s also a natural on the stage as well. He has done quite a bit of stage work throughout his career and “toured the U.S. for ten years doing a one person show for colleges that talked about inclusiveness and community building”.

6. He Loves Inspiring Young People

Benito understands the amount of hard work and dedication it takes to make it as an actor. He hopes that he can use his platform to share this information with the next generation of people who are looking to pursue acting careers. He says that loves inspiring young people and hopes that he can help them on the path to chasing their dreams.

7. He’d Love To Play Basketball With Barack Obama

Even though he’s a celebrity himself, there are still a few stars he’d like to meet. Benito would love to get the chance to play a game of basketball with former president, Barack Obama. He also adds that he would love to work with the legendary Meryl Streep.

8. His Relationship With His Father Influenced A Detail Of His Character In American Crime

When Benito played Luis Salazar on American Crime, he would relate to the character in several ways. Like Salazar, Benito’s father had also been a mechanic. However, despite working with his hands, Benito’s father had one rule: ” you can’t ever have oil underneath your fingernails.” So when producers attempted to have Luis Salazar’s hands covered in grease, Benito insisted that his hands be clean. Benito recalls, “They [producers] were like, ‘well, you’re a mechanic!’, and I’d respond ‘yep, so was my dad!, and the rule was you don’t have to have oil all over your hands!’”

9. Acting Wasn’t His First Passion

Even though he grew up around his mother’s theater company, he didn’t have much of an interest in acting. Instead, he was more interested in music and sports and enjoyed helping his father with his mariachi band. However, during his teenage years, he really began to fall in love with acting.

10. He’s From New Mexico

Benito Martinez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He and his family relocated to Los Angeles after he was accepted to Hollywood High School Performing Arts Magnet. Benito says the move to L.A. completely changed the trajectory of his life.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Shows to Watch if you Like Counting Cars
Ruby Rose Batwoman Tease
Five TV Shows That Successfully Replaced Important Characters
What in the World Would an Alf Reboot Look Like Today?
Smothered TLC
Is The Show sMothered Completely Fake?
Billy Zane Titanic
10 Super Strange Facts about Famous Movies
Why didn’t King Kong respond to King Ghidorah’s Alpha Call?
Ghostbusters Stay Puft
Original Ghostbusters Movie Outtakes are Part of New TV Commercial
Movies That Could Have Been Over in 10 Minutes if the Main Character Listened
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benito Martinez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lindsay Yenter
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mallory Gulley
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?