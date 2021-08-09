The 10 Best Spy Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Secret Agents are so intelligent. It doesn’t matter whether they are working for the government or individuals. No matter how tough the investigation becomes, they also get better. They will amaze you with tactics that leave you wondering how they manage it anyway. It’s like a shadow, you see it now, and the next moment it’s gone. If you ever find yourself eavesdropping on a friend’s conversation, the spy movies will be your best fit. It’s a tricky world that will require you to understand different aspects of the world. Even though they are intelligent people, the individuals under investigation are brilliant, making the task harder. Storytelling alone is complicated, and so is the spying world.
1. Spooks: The Greater Good
MI5 agent Harry Pearce works in a British Spy firm at the counter-intelligence unit. When transferring a criminal, Adem Qasim (Elyes Gabel), they are attacked by a convoy led by Harry Pearce (Peter Firth), who then manages to escape with the prisoner. The freeing of the prisoner causes a massive public outrage to the MI5 agents. And the head of counterterrorism who is Harry happens to be blamed for the escape. Harry is humiliated and forced to resign. Left with no choice, he disappears and fakes his death. Later on, Will Holloway (Kit Harington) is brought from Moscow to start the investigation towards the disappearance of Harry, which brings about shocking revelations. Watch out as Holloway shines in this spy film.
2. The Spy (2019)
Eli Cohen is Israel’s most prominent spy who has an astonishing true-life story. And he doesn’t frustrate you as he show-case his dramatic abilities. In 1967, Israel’s government gave him a task to build up a Six-Day War between Israel and Syria. He is ready for the mission disguised as Kamel Amin Thaabet. The new identity helps him integrate with the Syrian Society and meet with influential people, which he does. His handwork pays as he becomes the Deputy Defense Minister. As he takes the role, he hopes to benefit all the people of Israel. With all his intelligence, Eli is later captured by the government, brutally tortured, and hanged. It’s a true story.
3. Spy Kids (2001)
Who said spy adventures are for adults? Spy Kids is a sign of charm, intelligence, kids’ energy, and focus to fulfill a mission; to overcome the evil television personality after their parents. Let the kids also get into the inside world to show their bravery to save their parents from danger. Two spies Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino), fall in love and start a family. They are spies from different intelligence agencies. The two former spies fall into the hands of MIA agents. Their children, 12-year-old Carmen and 9-year-old Juni, decide to save them from danger since their whereabouts are unknown. The movie is audience-friendly which also emphasizes giving your kids a chance through its creative written scripts.
4. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Chris, who acts as DEVGRU, is an operator in a mission with US Navy as a soldier. Pratt becomes a member of the SEAL Team Six who succeeds in the assassination of the most wanted criminal, Osama bin Laden. It’s a 2012 spy film that will see the team hunt Osama, who has caused Americans great pain. The hunt takes place after the September 11 attack. All through, the search and tracing take them to caves, deserted buildings as they look for leads. Later the mission is successful when they bring down Osama.
5. Inception (2010)
For a maximum thrill, you must pay close attention to the movie details. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) directs his team to replace the idea in a businessman’s head and instead plant their own. Cobb is a professional thief of ideas whose team manipulates what’s in your mind and changes them to their benefit. As Cobb gets older, he regrets abandoning his wife and children. For him to be free, the only option is to fight his feelings and emotions. His freedom is essential, which he secures as the movie comes to an end.
6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is the spy of Mission Impossible. He leads a team of three spies, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and Simon Pegg. Their mission is to stop terrorists from assembling nuclear bombs as they split atoms. Time is not on their side, and the team together is tirelessly working to accomplish the mission. Watch how Ethan slings at Burj Khalifa.
7. Raazi (2018)
Beauty and charm are known to be deceiving, and timidity doesn’t hold water. And a timid Kashmiri student is going to prove the latter. Her ailing dad forces her to get married to a Pakistans’ family of military officials. It’s in a bid for her to gather (spy) war-related insider information given to India. After series of intense spy training, she starts her mission to frustrate the neighboring country’s mission using her beauty and innocence.
8. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) starts an emotional journey to find out what caused the disappearance of a teenage girl. Hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) seems to lead what could have transpired and is willing to help. Together they begin a journey to dig out the truth, and their initial assumption is contracting along the way. And the movie is full of fun.
9. Layer Cake (2004)
Daniel Craig explains everything as he takes the character of a middle-aged man who runs a London cocaine operation. And remember, no one is allowed to call him by name. In the movie, he is XXXX. When Duke (Jamie Forman) steals ecstasy pills worth millions, XXXX comes in to grab the drugs from Jimmy. XXXX will put his men to work, and in the end, the dead men have friends who want revenge on their behalf.
10. Spy Next Door (2010)
Watch the super-hero, a man who always saves the day, the mighty Bob Ho (Jackie Chan), an affiliated CIA. But he is now hired on a more complicated mission to babysit his neighbor’s kid. Just watch him as he handles the troublesome kids. And he can’t hide his true identity for long. He reveals who he is to the kids, and together they start a mission to arrest criminals who threaten the world’s oil supply. Netflix offers a mixture of movies and dramas; Spy movies always leave you feeling like CIA/FBI.