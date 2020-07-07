Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blaire White

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blaire White

50 seconds ago

In many people’s minds, YouTuber Blaire White is a bit of an oxymoron. She is a transgender Trump supporter, despite the fact that Donald Trump’s political views have consistently expressed disregard for her community. Still, she continues to share information and opinions that enforce conservative viewpoints, and she’s gained a substantial following because of it. She has nearly 960,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 333,000 followers on YouTube. Although most of her content is centered around politics and her opinions on activism, she also shares stories of her personal experiences. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Blaire White.

1. She’s Engaged

As of 2018, Blaire is happily engaged to fellow YouTuber, Joey Sarson. However, unlike Blaire, Joey’s platform doesn’t have a following of hundreds of thousands of people. Although Joey seems to share Blaire’s conservative views, his YouTube channel has a more personal touch. His content mostly consists of vlogs and videos of his fitness journey.

2. She’s Been On YouTube For 5 Years

Blaire’s journey to becoming a a successful YouTuber didn’t happen over night. She started her channel at the end of 2015 and began posting videos expressions her thoughts and opinions. Since her account was created, her videos have gotten more than 121 million total views.

3. She Doesn’t Support Feminism

It’s no secret that people who are part of marginalized communities tend to lean towards liberal or progressive views. However, that isn’t the case for Blaire at all. She is a conservative through and through and doesn’t even support the feminist movement. In 2016, she even uploaded a video called “Feminism is Pointless“.

4. She Sells Merch

Blaire White is proud of everything that she stands for, and she hopes her followers are proud too. As a way to show their support, her fans can now purchase branded merchandise from Blaire. She sells t-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs, and other accessories that have phrases such as “straight while male”.

5. She Supports J.K. Rowling

Author J.K. Rowling has recently gotten a lot of criticism for a comment she made that many deemed as transphobic. On June 6th, Rowling retweeted an article title “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”. She wrote a caption with her retweet that said, “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”. She went on to express more opinions on sex and gender. Although many people have spoken out to express their disgust with Rowling’s comments, Blaire has actually come to her defense. She sees nothing wrong with what Rowling said and believes that people need to accept that trans women are not the same as cis gender women.

6. She Began Feeling Dysphoria At A Very Young Age

When Blaire was just a kid, she began to feel uncomfortable with her body. It didn’t take her long to realize that she did not feel like she was skin she was meant to be in. However, she didn’t come out as transgender until she was 20. Despite the feelings she experienced at a young age, she is still against people transitioning before adulthood.

7. Her Family Is Supportive

Many parents have a difficult time accepting a child who is a member of the LGBT community. This is especially true for trans children who are especially misunderstood. But Blaire’s experience was quite different. She came from a very conservative family, but her loved ones have always been supportive of her gender identity and her journey.

8. She’s A Sexual Assault Survivor

Unlike lots of other influencers, Blaire has shared some of her deepest personal moments on social media. One of those moments was a rape that took place during a date when she was 18-years-old. While the experience was very traumatic, Blaire says that it taught her some very valuable lessons. Blaire’s willingness to share her story was a moment of true vulnerability that earned her the respect of many people.

9. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water

Blaire spends a lot of time creating content for the internet. While lots of people would consider that a dream job, she still needs to take a break from time to time and enjoy life away from the screen. As a true California girl, Blaire loves spending her free time hanging out at the beach.

10. She Studied Computer Science

After high school, Blaire enrolled as a student at California State University, Chico where she studied computer science. She eventually lost interest in her studies and started posting on YouTube while she was still in college. It’s unclear whether or not she ended up earning her degree.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What Can We Expect from The New Clone High?
Why Metal Gear Solid Would be Better as a TV Series
Why We’re Excited to See Star Trek: Lower Decks
Yellowstone Season 2
How You Can Rent Properties on the Real “Yellowstone” Ranch
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2020
Braveheart
Here’s What Movies Get Wrong About Medieval Warfare
Five Actresses Who Should Play Zatanna in a Live-Action Movie
The Movies Topping the Box Office These Days are Bizarre
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blaire White
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaylee Pereira
Imagining Predator and Alien Joining the MCU
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bayleigh Dayton
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms