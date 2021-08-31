Home
Blindspotting: Character Descriptions and Analysis

Blindspotting is the comedy-drama/musical that you never thought you needed in your life until you are episodes in and wondering where the time has gone. The series revolves around an urban family trying to make sense of their new reality. The show explores important issues that are prevalent in minority communities such as the inequalities in the prison system. There are a lot of dynamic characters in Blindspotting all of which exude strength in their own way. Check out our breakdown of the characters in this Starz series:

Ashley Rose

Ashley Rose also known as “Mile’s ride or die” is one of the main characters played by Jasmine Cephas Jones. Ashley has been with Miles for twelve years. They are finally getting their life on track when Miles is hauled off to jail which ruins all of their plans. Now Ashley and their son Sean are forced to move into Mile’s childhood home with his family. Ashley is only thirty-two years old but she’s very mature and responsible. This may be due to the fact that her mom is dead and she has an estranged relationship with her dad, so she really doesn’t have a family she can rely on. Ashley works as a concierge at the Alcatraz Hotel.

Miles Turner

Miles (Rafael Casal) is Ashley’s long-term boyfriend. They are actually high school sweethearts. He works as a professional mover. In the first episode, Miles gets busted for MDMA possession and is sentenced to fifty-eight months in Oakland Penitentiary. If it’s one thing we know about Miles is that he is completely committed to Ashley and was planning on proposing to her before he was hauled off to prison. Although he’s locked behind bars he does make an effort to make sure his family is taken care of.

Trish

Trish (Jaylen Barron) is Miles’s overly confident and free-spirited sister. She’s super comfortable in her own skin, unapologetic, and embraces her sexuality. Trish is a hustler. She’s a stripper and a “house mother” at a strip club but she has dreams of having her own club and the only thing that stands in her way is financing. Nevertheless, Trish is determined to do whatever it takes to make her dreams a reality and get out of the strip club. Trish and Ashley don’t get along. In fact, they are constantly at each other’s necks. What they don’t realize is that they both possess characteristics that the other could benefit from.

Rainey

Rainey is Trish and Miles’s mother. Rainey is rather liberal. As open-minded, supportive, and sweet as she can be very firm when it comes to her kids when necessary. Rainey and Ashley have a decent relationship. However, Ashley occasionally does have to put her in place when she oversteps her boundaries and interferes with her parenting Sean.

Sean

Sean is Ashley and Mile’s six-year-old adorable son. In an effort to protect his innocence, Ashley refuses to tell him that his father is in prison.

Janelle

Janelle is Ashley’s best friend. They have been best friends since the sixth grade. Janelle is finally back in town spending years traveling the world. Janelle is Ashley’s “right-hand man”, she helps her out by babysitting Sean most of the time and she’s actually quite good at it. This comes as no surprise. Janelle was married to a guy named Mustafa for three years and during that time she helped him care for his two-year-old daughter. Janelle is selfless and she’s always willing to step up to the plate for Ashley in any way that she can. However, her biggest struggle is finding her purpose in life.

Earl

You can’t help but love Earl because he’s truly a good guy despite the fact that he’s wearing an ankle monitor.  Earl is fresh out of prison after getting booked for weed possession. He’s on parole and has to wear an ankle monitor for the next several months which is proving to be more difficult than he imagined it would be. He’s also Janelle’s new roommate. His father pays his rent. Earl is in the rebuilding phase of his life and this leads him to forge a strong bond with Janelle. Earl and Sean also develop a beautiful friendship. Earl is very smart and he teaches the curious six-year-old so many things and always encourages him to listen to his mom. Earl provides the male’s influence that Sean needs while his father is away in prison.

Jacque

Jacque is Trish’s platonic life partner which makes sense because the two women are joined at the hip. They also strip together at the same club. When we first meet Jacque she seems to be a simple-minded girl that just follows Trish around. As the series develops we learn that Jacque does have some depth to her. She’s an artist and even has a popular online pseudonym where she shares her artwork.

Cuddie

Cuddie is the banker that denied Trish’s loan application.  Cuddie is smart, blunt and he believes in Trish. He challenges her to sit down and consider the logistics of her business idea. He’s also quite fond of Jacque.

Carl

Carl is the owner of the strip club Trish and Jacque work at. Carl trusts Trish and gives her a lot of responsibility in the club. He even becomes a big investor in Trish’s new business idea. The characters in Blindspotting are a breath of fresh air. They are relatable which is why we’ll be tuning in every Sunday to watch them on Starz.

