Bonnie-Jill Laflin is the truth definition of a power house. She has had the type of career that many would consider a dream come true. Over the years, she has gotten the chance to try several different things, and she’s excelled at all of them. She is best-known for her work as a model, a reality TV star, and a sportscaster, but she has also done lots of other things outside of that. Whoever said the only way to find success is to focus on just one thing clearly hasn’t met Bonnie-Jill. Even after so many years in the business, Bonnie-Jill still brings her A-game to everything she works on, and her fans couldn’t appreciate it more. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bonnie-Jill Laflin.
1. She Was A Professional Cheerleader
Bonnie-Jill has loved performing all of her life, and she’s great at it. Her immense talent and outgoing personality earned her a spot as a cheerleader for the Golden State Warriors. While some people may think professional cheerleading isn’t a serious job, Bonnie was able to use it to help her accomplish other goals. Bonnie’s work with the NBA eventually extended well beyond being a cheerleader in the league.
2. She Made NBA History
Bonnie-Jill isn’t a basketball player, but she’s still managed to make NBA history. She is the first and only woman to be work as a scout for the league. Laflin earned the role after the Lakers front office decided they wanted to try working with a female scout. They let Laflin do a trial run for a year and then offered her a five year contract.
3. She Started A Charity
Giving back to others has always been important to Bonnie-Jill. She started her own charity called Hounds and Heroes. According to the organization’s website, it “is a national nonprofit dedicated to lifting the spirits and morale of our active, wounded, and veteran military troops worldwide, and to increase community awareness, education and, involvement about the cruelty to animals and necessary care for animals through rescue, foster, and adoption”
4. She Started A Clothing Line
Bonnie-Jill is also an entrepreneur who has turned her love for fashion into a business. A few years ago, she started a clothing line called DoublePlay Sportswear. The ideal behind the line was to create clothing that was both sporty and fashionable for active women like Bonnie-Jill. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the line exists anymore. We were able to find an old Indiegogo for the line, it but has since been closed.
5. She Was In Baywatch
I wasn’t playing around when I said that Bonnie-Jill had done a lot of things over the years. She is also an actress who made several on screen appearances since the 90s. One of her earliest roles was in the popular series Baywatch where she plays a minor character named Tina. Some others shows Bonnie-Jill has appeared in include Ally McBeal and Key and Peele.
6. She Was A Ballerina
Bonnie-Jill’s love for dancing began at a very early age. She was also very determined to be a successful dancer. As a child, she was a member of the San Francisco ballet. She eventually utilized the lessons she learned as a dancer into helping her become a professional cheerleader.
7. She Has A Super Bowl Ring
You may be wondering how Bonnie-Jill could have a Super Bowl ring without ever being a player or a coach. The Golden State Warriors isn’t the only professional sports team Bonnie-Jill was a cheerleader for. She also cheered for the San Francisco 49ers during which time she earned a Super Bowl Ring.
8. She Was A Pageant Queen
Bonnie-Jill’s good looks have gotten her lots of attention throughout her life. During the late 90s, she competed in the Miss Dallas-Fortworth USA pageant and was crowned the winner. It’s unclear whether or not this was the only pageant she competed in.
9. She Worked For The Lakers
The most we find out about Bonnie-Jill’s resume, the more impressive it gets. Apparently, a Super Bowl ring isn’t the only championship ring she has. She was the assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-league team. During her time with the Lakers, she earned five NBA championship rings.
10. She Has A Diverse Ethnic Background
Bonnie-Jill’s background is racially diverse and she is very proud of her roots. Her father is white while her mother is half Spanish and half Filipino. Bonnie-Jill confirmed this when she uploaded a recent picture of her parents to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary.