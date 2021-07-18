Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon French

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon French

54 seconds ago

Big Brother has kept audiences captivated for more than 20 years, and now viewers are excited to tune into yet another season of the legendary show. Season 23 is already off to an intense start, and all of the house guests are ready to do what needs to be done to get them close to winning $500,000. Tennesee native, Brandon French, has gotten off to a strong start and he’s ready to show the other house guests exactly why they need to watch out for him. Not only is just being on the show a life-changing experience but if he makes it all the way to the end, his bank account will be changed, too. Brandon’s life will Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Brandon French.

1. He’s A Farmer

Brandon was born and raised in Tennessee and he’s a country boy through and through. He works as a farmer and he takes a lot of pride in what he does. On top of his regular farming duties, he has a two-time grand champion show bull at his farm and a devil rooster that he is very afraid of.

2. He’s A Military Vet

For the most part, Brandon is a relatively private person so we don’t have a ton of information about his life prior to being cast for Big Brother. One thing we do know, however, is that Brandon served in the military although he hasn’t been specific about which branch or how long.

3. He Is A Family Man

Brandon’s is family is one of his biggest priorities and he loves spending time with his loved ones. He is happy married and a very proud father. Sadly, though, Brandon’s young son passed away a few years ago. According to a tweet, “Frenchie’s son passed away due to medical reasons on April 12, 2016. He only got to hold him for a short while before he took his last breath in his arms. This impacted their family deeply & what motivates him to be the best version of himself everyday.”

4. He’s A Broncos Fan

Even though Brandon has lived in Tenessee his whole life, he has managed to become a fan of the Denver Broncos. He has lots of team memorabilia in his home and he loves watching them play whenever he gets the chance. It would be interesting to know why he chose to rep this particular team.

5. He’s A Member Of The NAACP

Brandon probably isn’t the kind of person who comes to mind when most people think of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), but that’s exactly why you should stereotype people. In his official bio on the CBS website, Brandon shared that he is a proud member of the NAACP.

6. He Loves Fishing

Brandon’s day-to-day is filled with lots of hard work. Although he really loves what he does, he also appreciates the chance to enjoy his free time. When Brandon gets the chance to take a break from the farm, he loves doing things like hunting and fishing. Occasionally, he shares his catches on Instagram.

7. He’s Always Dreamed Of Being On Big Brother

Like millions of other Americans, Brandon has always been a huge fan of Big Brother. He has always hoped he would get the chance to actually be on the show and now he can say that he’s gotten the chance to live that dream. The icing on the cake will be if he goes home the winner.

8. He’s All About Living Life To The Fullest

After losing his son, everyone would’ve understood if Brandon decided to curl up and give up on life. Surprisingly, however, he has done the exact opposite. Going through such a tragic loss has taught him the importance of enjoying every moment life has to offer and that’s exactly what he plans to do.

9. He Doesn’t Have A Set Strategy

When most people enter the Big Brother house, they have a good idea of how they want to play the game. Brandon, however, is going to be winging it. In his bio he said, “I always have to evolve and change gameplans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are overrated and crumble, so my lifestyle fits perfect with the Big Brother house.”

10. He’s A Punt, Pass, And Kick Winner

When Brandon was 13, he became a national NFL Punt, Pass, and Kick Winner. According to the competition’s website, “The Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. (PP&K) program creates a lively and engaging forum for boys and girls to compete individually against their peers in football skills.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Meghan Markle is Producing an Animated Kids Series for Netflix
Check Out The Netflix Trailer for New Anime Show “Spriggan”
Why Isn’t Kate Herron Returning for Loki Season 2?
Why Storm Deserves a Solo Movie/Series
Stephen King Thinks This is the Worst Horror Movie Ever
Five Movies That Were Responses to Other Movies
Check Out This Emotional “I Was Better” Tribute to Black Widow
The Evil Dead is Coming Back to Theaters for 40th Anniversary
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon French
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Mills
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yashi Tank
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Victoria Tonelli
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the tree of might
Is Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Worth Watching?
dragon ball z cooler's revenge
Is Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge Worth Watching?
dragon ball z
Which Anime is Better: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?
dragon ball z lord slug
Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?
season four reloaded
Everything You Need to Know About Call of Duty Warzone’s Season Four Reloaded Update
destiny 2 vanguard
Destiny 2 is Changing The Vanguard Playlist, But is it Better?
steam deck
Should You Buy a Steam Deck For $400?
fullmetal alchemist mobile
What Do We Want To See From Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile?