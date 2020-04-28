10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon Mills

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart” has found a way to bring those who love music together in the hopes of them finding their soulmates through sharing the passion. Brandon Mills is among the 12 men who wound up on the show, having discovered his love for music in the fourth grade when he first played the saxophone. Today you can spot Brandon strumming his guitar as he entertains his fans. Still, he has come a long way, and here are some facts that will help you understand how he ended up as a musician.
1. He was in the Marines with his brother
Brandon and his brother attended boot camp together before the singer went out on his first tour in Afghanistan. The fact that 11% of recruits are known to drop out of the boot camp was already proof that Brandon was determined to be in the marines. For this reason, even his brother encouraged him to try his best to join the 1st Recon Battalion. Being in the Recon Battalion is not that easy since one must undergo training to be equipped with intelligence collection, surveillance, and reconnaissance both on land and in water. Luckily Brandon passed the training hence later went to Iraq on his second tour, this time with his brother.
2. He uses music as a healing tool
Statistics show that about 11-20% of marines suffer from PTSD; hence the need for service dogs. However, such canines are expensive, and veterans are expected to fork out between $15,000 and $30,000 upfront. Fortunately, there are other ways to regain your mental health, and Brandon realized it too. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, he must have his share of traumatic experiences, and according to Brandon Mills’ website, his music is about insightful lyrics, positive vibes, and conscious living.
3. He has always had a passion for music
While his peers were probably thinking of how to take their girlfriends out for ice cream, Brandon only prioritized music even in his teenage years. He worked hard mowing lawns and saved up enough money to buy Beach Boys’ “Greatest Hits” album. His love for music caused him to aspire to one day travel and play music, a dream that he kept alive during his years as a marine since he used to write music even then.
4. He is not secretive about his love life
Unlike people who like to keep their love life private, before his girlfriend moved on, Brandon did not mind sharing her pictures. In one Instagram post where he praises all the women in his life for making him a better man, his fans comment on how beautiful the couple is. As such, the next lady who captures his heart should be prepared for some publicity.
5. He was afraid to pursue music
You must have heard that fear has killed more dreams than failure ever will, and Brandon almost never became a musician. Despite knowing that he wanted a future filled with music, giving up everything, he had accomplished as a marine was not something he was ready to do. That fear led to him leaving the marines to become a contractor instead. Still, we cannot fight with our destiny because what is meant to be will always find a way; thus, Brandon kept thinking about his passion. Eventually, he could not ignore the calling; he embraced the musical journey and is depending on it to find the love of his life.
6. He likes giving his best
Bobby Brown said that if it’s not good enough, he will work harder; well, he was referring to intimacy matters, but still, that is the principle Brandon Mills applies in his music. He confessed to being self-critical; therefore, in 2017, as he prepared to release his album, he said that if he found it was not up to par, he would do it again. Brandon aims to please fans by giving them what they need.
7. Why he uses his middle name
In the military, he was known as Sergeant Branding Lanham, but in the musical world, he prefers Brandon Mills. His favorite musicians influenced the preference of one over the other. Mills is Brandon’s middle name, and his favorite singers and songwriters use three-syllable names. He, therefore, figured he should do the same because he had observed there is a method to their madness.
8. Music has not been a smooth journey for him
Right now, he can boast of being renowned, primarily because of the exposure that the reality show is giving him, but Brandon was not always successful. In 2017, he could not even land himself a gig. He kept going from one business to another, wondering if they played live music and trying to convince them to start doing so if they didn’t. The musician consequently did residencies at Umami Burger in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
9. He feared to lose his masculinity
Nowadays, people have learned that indeed there is such a thing as toxic masculinity; males are deemed to be weak if they show their emotions or do things that are perceived to be done by females only. As a result, going from being a sniper to singing love songs can be assumed by some to be not masculine enough, and Brandon encountered such critics. He also found it hard to incorporate other masculine ideas into his music, and eventually, he decided to let the music flow regardless of what others thought of him.
10. Why he is on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.”
The reality show is all about people finding love through music, but never had it crossed Brandon’s mind that he would need to be looking for a potential spouse. Before he left for the marines, his love life was perfect, and he was sure of coming back home to settle down. Unfortunately, his girlfriend was not patient enough to wait for him, so she moved on, leaving Brandon to start building another love story. Luckily for him, the reality show came along, and according to Bachelor Nation, he is interested in an independent woman to start the next chapter of his life with as they play beautiful music together.