Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brian Michael Smith

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brian Michael Smith

1 min ago

One of the fantastic drama series currently running on television is Queen Sugar. It is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name and focuses on the lives of the Bordelon siblings who live in Louisiana. The show airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network. One of the principal characters to the development of the series’ storyline is Antoine Wilkins, who is a police officer and a high school friend to one of the Bordelon’s. Brian Michael Smith is the actor behind the Wilkins character, and he happens to be transgender even in real life. If you want to know more about this actor, then stay put as we go through ten things you probably didn’t know about him.

1. Growing Up

According to IMDb, Brian Michael was born on the 29th of January 1983, making him 37 years old presently. He was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by his mother and grew up in a close-knit family together with his adopted brother. They used to stay with their cousins and aunts as their mother worked at the Ford Motor Company and also doubling up as an event planner.

2. His Gender Identification

One thing that may not be obvious when you first meet Brian Smith is that he is transgender. Even though he was born with female genitalia, he, for long, identified as male. It was a juggle for him to take on his assigned gender role. In high school, he featured on both the boys’ football team while also taking part in female track and field activities. He used his role on Queen Sugar to officially come out as transgender, as evident from an NBC News feature article.

3. Education

Brian Michael Smith attended Ann Arbor Pioneer high school, which was within his home area. During his time in school, he made a move to challenge his gender status by taking part in athletics. As earlier hinted, he made an appearance on both the boys’ and girls’ athletic teams. For his undergraduate education, he went to Ohio, where he attended Kent State University. In college, he studied acting and video production. It was a noble career path when you look at how good he is in acting. His education life demonstrates how versatile he is in adapting to various environments.

4. Career Beginnings

After graduating from university, Brian tried his hand in teaching. He tried to impart drama and media literacy lessons to teens to help them get a footing in the industry. He, later on, made a move to New York to try out acting. In New York, he found a home at the William Esper Studio, which is one of the best drama schools around. He was under the tutelage of Terry Knickerbocker, and it is during this time that he managed to earn a few commercial roles, notably for Toyota. He also tried his hand in several plays and was part of improv crews such as the Gotham City Improv.

5. He Challenges Himself Through Acting

A session with Brian Smith will instantly give you the hint of how passionate he is about acting. It is something he explored since he was young, though he shelved for some time during his adolescent years for the pitch. He uses the acting to bring out his real essence, and that is one push factor for him to get into his assigned roles. He started with parts he felt comfortable with, and with time he decided to explore his inner being. It ultimately led to him letting out his gender identity.

6. Advocacy

The actor uses his popularity as a platform to push for the rights of the LGBTQ minority. He advocated for their equal rights and opportunities for their growth and development. He also teaches teens and encourages them to venture in whatever that interests them for their goodwill. Ever since he came out as transgender, he has inspired many and demonstrated that you can still make it irrespective of your identity.

7. Relationships

His gender identity brings a lot of speculation on his dating life from his fans. At the moment, it is not clear who he is seeing. It may be a move to uphold his privacy.

8. Social Media Presence

Social media is an excellent tool for entertainers and celebrities. Using this hub, they can keep in touch with their followers by interacting with them and sharing ideas. Brian Smith got this element right, as evident with his strong social media presence. He is active on the popular social media platforms, namely Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. He has almost 4000 followers on twitter, 8000 on Instagram, and 1800 on Facebook. The fan figures are quite impressive, providing him with a broader reach for his advocacy programs.

9. Influences

Brian Michael would wish to work with Denzel Washington sometime in his career. He admires the talent of the actor and also his work ethic that he looks up to. Aside from working with Mr. Washington, he would also love to take part in well-written and directed scripts.

10. His Fears Of Coming Out

Coming out is such a big deal, especially if you are an entertainer. For Brian, it was quite hard, but he challenged himself to leave his comfort zone and embrace his true self. His move worked for him though he had fears of being typecast, more so considering that he is black.

Conclusion

Brian Michael Smith takes on the role of Antoine Wilkins in Queen Sugar. The part is a recurring one but has a lot of significance to the plot of the show. He brings out the portrayal perfectly as it shows his true self, an actor who is transgender. He used the part to come out and reveal his identity. Using the platform acquired, he has been behind several advocacy roles for both the LGBTQ community and social justice. Above are some of his lesser-known details. You can catch him on the aforementioned program or on his social media handles to know more about him.


About The Author

Jennifer Borama
More from this Author

I've always had a passion for literature for as long as I can remember. It has always been a part of my life in one way or another, though I never considered it as a career until I became an adult. Now that adulthood is here, I couldn't be luckier!

Related Posts

Add Comment

An Equalizer Series is Coming to CBS with Queen Latifah
Bryan Cranston Goes The Shining in Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial
Emilio Estevez Will Reprise Role as Coach Bombay in Mighty Ducks Series
Undercover Billionaire
Why the Show Undercover Boss Could Last Forever
Juan Bautista Reveals Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Alternate Ending
A Modernized Misery Remake is Reportedly in Development
Richard Donner To Direct Lethal Weapon 5 With Original Cast
After Two Years a Crow Reboot Looks to Be Back On
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brian Michael Smith
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirsten Vangsness
Jade Pettyjohn
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jade Pettyjohn
Want to Go on An Edward Scissorhands Movie Set Tour?
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter