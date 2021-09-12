Being a professional actress might seem like one of the most glamorous jobs in the world, but in reality, it can be very challenging and only a small percentage of people actually make it. Brigitte Kali Canales is thankful to be a part of that group. She has been in the business for well over 10 years and during that time she has managed to rack up 30 acting credits. From the big screen to the small screen, she has shown that she has what it takes to light it up no matter how small her role is. While she’s already accomplished a lot of cool things, the best is still yet to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brigitte Kali Canales.
1. She Is From Miami
Brigitte is originally from the Miami area. She has Mexican and Cuban ancestry and spent a good portion of her youth living in Mexico City, however, she attended high school in Miami. She is very proud of her Latin roots and she is thankful to be able to provide representation for her community. We don’t know for sure where she lives today, but it’s likely somewhere in the Los Angeles area.
2. She’s Done A Lot Of Voiceover Work
Some people will recognize Brigitte for the work she’s done in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only acting experience she has. She is also a very talented voice actress who has worked on a wide variety of projects over the years. Most notably, she voiced Trace Martez in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
3. She Studied Advertising
Even though Brigitte went to a performing arts high school, she decided that she wanted to focus her college education in another area. She attended Florida International University where she majored in advertising, but it’s unclear if she graduated. We also didn’t find any information to suggest that she ever worked in advertising.
4. She Has Worked Behind-The-Scenes
Brigitte has spent the majority of her career focusing on acting, but she is also interested in other areas of the production process. In 2020, she decided to get into writing, directing, and producing and she released three short film projects. It seems likely that we’ll see her get behind the camera even more in the future.
5. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Brigitte is definitely the kind of person who is going to stand up for what she believes in. She has used her social media presence to show her support for issues such as the fight to end racism. She also isn’t shy about sharing her political opinions and celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
6. She Is All About Positivity
Maintaining a positive mindset isn’t an easy thing to do, especially in an industry where constant rejection comes with the territory. However, even through all of the ups and downs she’s endured over the years, Brigitte has continued to be an optimistic person and she loves sharing that energy with others.
7. She Is A Dog Mom
From what we can tell, Brigitte has two young daughters, but those aren’t the only ones she’s responsible for mothering. She is a very proud pet parent to her two adorable fur babies. Although they have both made several appearances on her Instagram profile, she hasn’t made a separate account for them.
8. She Loves The Water
Brigitte is thankful to be able to make a living doing something she loves, but just like everyone else, she needs a break from time to time. When she does get some time off, she likes to be outdoors and she especially loves relaxing by the water. If there’s a beautiful beach nearby, you can probably find Brigitte there.
9. She Is In A Relationship
Overall, Brigitte has been fairly private when it comes to her personal life, but she has been open about the fact that she’s in a happy relationship. Her boyfriend, Rico Aragon, is also an actor. He is best known for his role in the Netflix show Selena: The Series. Some pictures suggest that the couple may be married, but it’s unclear.
10. She Enjoys Giving Back To Others
There are lots of people who feel that they aren’t responsible for looking out for anyone other than themselves, but Brigitte has never been that kind of person. She understands the importance of community and she likes being able to help those in need. She often posts about people/causes she is supporting and asks her followers to consider helping if they are willing and able.