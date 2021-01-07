When news broke that the 25th season of The Bachelor would feature the show’s first black bachelor, people were especially eager to find out who the contestants would be. Initially, 43 contestants were announced, but only 32 women actually made it to the show. Brittany Galvin is among those who was initially announced as a contestant but isn’t one of the women on the show. There’s no concrete information on whether or not she will eventually join the cast at some point. Either way, Brittany’s name has always been thrown into the mix and Bachelor fans are eager to learn more about her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brittany Galvin.
1. She Is A Chicago Native
There isn’t much information on the internet about Brittany, and since she hasn’t actually become a contestant she doesn’t have an official bio on the ABC website. One thing we do know, however, is that Brittany was born and raised in the Chicago area although it doesn’t look like she lives there at the moment.
2. She Is A Professional Model
In 2021, there are lots of people all over the place who refer to themselves as models. In reality though, the only modeling they’ve done is for their friends in front of a cellphone camera. Brittany, on the other hand, is the real deal. She is signed to Wilhelmina Models and has done several professional photo shoots.
3. She Loves To Stay Fit
As someone who spends most of her time in front of the camera, Brittany works hard to make sure that she always looks her best. She loves to stay active and she makes it a point to incorporate fitness into her regular routine. Sometimes she even shares videos of her workouts with her followers on Instagram.
4. She Has Traveled All Over The World
One of the best things about being a professional model is that it often comes with the chance to do lots of traveling. Brittany has been fortunate to visit places all around the world. Some of the countries she has been able to see are South Africa, Dubai, Greece, and Denmark.
5. She Loves A Good Adrenaline Rush
Don’t let Brittany’s pretty face fool you into thinking that she just likes to sit around and look pretty all the time. She isn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone and try new things and she’s always willing to go on a fun adventure. She loves to do all sorts of exciting things such as boating and horseback riding.
6. She Is Only 23-Years-Old
If Brittany were to make it to The Bachelor mansion, she would be one of the youngest women in the house. At just 23-years-old, she’s five years younger than Matt James. There are lots of people out there who feel like someone in their early 20s is too young to realistically make a lifelong commitment a few weeks after meeting someone on a TV show.
7. She Is Close To Her Family
Brittany’s looks aren’t the only thing Matt James would probably find appealing about her. She also has lots of great qualities that he would definitely like in a partner. One of them is the fact that she is a family oriented person. She has close relationships with her loved ones and she loves spending as much time with them as she can.
8. She Has A Big Social Media Following
Most of the time, women who compete on The Bachelor see a huge increase in their social media following after the show premieres. Even without being on the show, however, Brittany has managed to build a pretty decent number of followers. At the moment, she has over 27,000 followers on Instagram. She also has more than 25,000 followers on TikTok.
9. She Likes To Stay Low Key
Despite having a large social media following, Brittany isn’t the type to share all of her business on the Internet. She posts frequently, but her posts are mostly focused on her work as a model and the different adventures she goes on. If she does end up making an appearance on the show, it’ll be a great chance for all of us to learn more about her.
10. She Is Really Into Music
Music is a big part of Brittany’s life and she has very diverse taste. She loves sharing her favorite songs and creating playlists that she often posts for her followers on social media. There is also some evidence to suggest that she may have some experience as a musician or a DJ.