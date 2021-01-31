Even if you don’t know him by name, Burgess Jenkins is the kind of actor you’ve probably seen in something. His career has spanned the course of three decades and he’s gotten a lot of amazing opportunities in the process. He is most recognizable from his role in shows like Army Wives and The Young and the Restless. Although he may not have always had the biggest roles, Burgess’ presence always leaves a lasting impact on viewers, and he’s got a lot more where that came from. 2021 is always shaping up to be a huge year for the actor and he has quite a few appearances on the way. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Burgess Jenkins.
1. He’s A North Carolina Native
Burgess was born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC. Although the city is relatively small, it’s been home to some big names including Angela Bassett and Jerrod Carmichael. Burgess decided to stay in his home stage for college. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Lenoir–Rhyne University. As far as we can tell, Burgess still lives in the Winston-Salem area.
2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Acting, like any other field, requires lots of practice and training. While Burgess undoubtedly has plenty of natural talent, he has also put in a lot of work to allow himself to reach his potential. He spent four years training at the legendary Playhouse West under the tutelage of Robert Carnegie and Jeff Goldblum.
3. He Was In An Episode Of Dawson’s Creek
If you grew up in the early 90s, then you probably have fond memories of the popular teenage drama Dawson’s Creek. Not only was Burgess in an episode of the show in 2000, but it also marked his first ever on screen appearance. The show was filmed in Burgess’ home stage of North Carolina.
4. He Studied Psychology
Acting isn’t the only field where Burgess has focused a lot of his education. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he went on to earn a master’s degree in psychology. Although acting and psychology may not have much in common on the surface, having a good understanding of psychology can be very helpful when getting into character.
5. He’s A Family Man
Being a professional actor is something Burgess is very proud of, but nothing makes him as proud as being a father. Burgess and his wife, Ashlee, are happily married and have one child together. When he isn’t busy with work, Burgess loves spending as much time with his family as he can.
6. He’s A Dog Person
All of the animal lovers out there know that the world is divided into two sides: dog people and cat people. For all of the people out there who were wondering, Burgess is a true dog person. He and his family have an adorable labrador retriever named Moose. As you would expect from any good pet parent, Burgess’ Instagram feed is filled with pictures of Moose.
7. He Likes To Travel
Although it appears that Burgess has spent most of his life living in Winston-Salem, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten the chance to experience other places. He enjoys traveling and working as an actor has allowed him to go to all sorts of destinations both in and out of the United States.
8. He’s A Method Actor
Burgess was trained in the Meisner Method which is also known as method acting. Essentially, method acting takes place when the actor actually lives as the character they’re portraying in order to make the role more authentic. During an interview with Journal Now, Burgess said, “When you make the character’s emotions your own, every moment comes alive. It’s also vital to analyze the script and your character arc in such a way that you know what your character is feeling in any given moment. ”
9. Christmas Is His Favorite Time Of The Year
The holiday season is a special time for a lot of people, and Christmas is extra special for the Jenkins family. He told The Harlton Empire, “Christmas is most definitely our family’s favorite time of year. There is a festival of lights in our hometown that we make a point of going to annually. And there is also a very old Moravian settlement called Old Salem that has wonderful Christmas traditions we enjoy. Mostly though it’s just spending time together and enjoying the family.”
10. He’s A Director And Producer
Acting may have been Burgess’ primary focus over the years, but it certainly isn’t the only thing he’s been doing. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Find a Way. He has also produced three other projects over the years. There’s a good chance we could see even more behind the scenes work from him in the future.