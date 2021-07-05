There are some dating shows that are all about finding true love, and then there are shows like Too Hot To Handle. The Netflix series puts a unique spin on dating competition shows by challenging cast members with keeping their hands to themselves. As a contestant on season two, Cam Holmes will have to go the entire show without getting frisky with any of his cast members in order to go home with a cash prize. On the surface, it sounds like a pretty easy mission but as viewers will see, keeping his hands off of the girl he likes isn’t an easy thing for Cam to do, and he may run the risk of hurting his chances to win the game. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cam Holmes.
1. Too Hot To Handle Went To Great Lengths To Trick Him
The people who are chosen for Too Hot To Handle aren’t aware that they’re going to be on the show. Instead, they think they’ve been chosen for another dating show, and producers really had Cam fooled. According to Marie Claire, Cam said, “When I was picked up to go to the villa, the driver’s wearing a hat that said Parties in Paradise backwards. I was looking at it the whole time thinking, ‘Okay, that must be Parties in Paradise.’ Like why would they buy fake hats? Like who goes to that length? But they did. They bought fake hats.”
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
Cam is definitely making the most of his 15 minutes of fame. He has created an account on Cameo which is a platform that allows people to buy personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities and influencers. Cam is currently charging $83 for a video. At some point, he may even implement the option to do 1-on-1 calls.
3. He Wasn’t Always Confident
Anyone who sees Cam on TV would probably agree that he seems like a pretty confident guy. However, that wasn’t always the case. Earlier in life, Cam dealt with lots of self-doubts and it wasn’t until he had a glow-up that he started to feel more comfortable with his appearance.
4. He Has A YouTube Channel
At the moment, Cam isn’t a YouTuber by any stretch of the word, but he does have an account on the platform. He created his account in May 2021, but he hasn’t yet uploaded any videos. Hopefully, however, he eventually plans to become a consistent user.
5. He Loves To Hang Out By The Water
Cam has worked very hard to have a beach body all year long, and he isn’t afraid to show it off. Spending time by the water is one of his favorite things to do and he loves soaking up some sun and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. For that reason, you can imagine that his time on Too Hot To Handle was a dream come true.
6. He’s A Model
Cam is a natural in front of the camera and he’s made sure to put that talent to good use. He has found a good deal of success working as a model over the last several years. He is currently signed by a London-based modeling agency called FOMO Models.
7. He Likes To Travel
Cam may have lived in the United Kingdom for his entire life, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten the chance to enjoy other parts of the world. He loves getting out and traveling and he has been fortunate to visit some cool places including Portugal and Spain.
8. He Has A Nerdy Side
With his good looks and endless amounts of charm, nerdy is probably the last word most people would use to describe Cam. But as we all know, you can’t ever judge people just based on how they look. Cam is also a self-proclaimed nerd and he isn’t afraid to let the world know.
9. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Being a reality TV star almost always means becoming popular on social media, and that’s exactly where Cam is headed. He currently has 225,000 followers on Instagram and 201,000 followers on TikTok. The longer he stays on Too Hot to Handle, the longer his following will become.
10. He Doesn’t Like To Follow Rules
Cam has always been the type of person who likes to do what he wants to do and isn’t concerned with following the rules. Of course, this way of thinking could prove to be problematic on a reality dating show where following one simple rule is extremely important.