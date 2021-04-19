Can Godzilla And Kong Crossover With Other Big Monster Movies?

Watching Godzilla fight King Kong in the modern era was truly and epic grudge match. I still remember watching their first battle in 1962 at my grandmas house back when VHS was still a thing. We had to wait a very long time to see them go at it again, but boy, was it worth the wait. So now that we got to see our two favorite giant monsters fight, it just leaves one question: what happens now? Can Godzilla and Kong fight again? Or will we see another giant monster to challenge one of them? I once wrote about Jet Jaguar joining the fray and I still stand by that. The only real downside to this Monsterverse is that it hardly has any movies or high profile characters to be considered a “verse”. Now that Godzilla and Kong have fought, there has to be more competition out there.
Remember all those giant monsters that flocked to Godzilla at the end of King of Monsters? How come none of them appeared in his battle with Kong? That’s a question that will probably be answered in a sequel, but I reckon some of those monsters will go rogue. Either that, or they’ll challenge Kong, and he can finally earn his title of King. Heck, maybe Kong will actually find more of his kind where he is now and have followers of his own. If that happens, both Godzilla and Kong will each have their own army. Can we be looking at another rematch with their armies at their backs?
Godzilla vs. Kong did open the door for many possible sequel opportunities. However, I say they already went to the mountain top with the two kings fighting. Now that they’ve made it there, they can either stop or go down. Well, those would at least be the easy options, but honestly, since they’ve reached that point, they can actually go further. When I say “further”, I mean they can go bigger. Instead of adding more monsters from their Monsterverse, how about bringing in some monsters from other universes? In other words, do a crossover.
There are more giant monsters out there than Godzilla and Kong. In fact, they’re not all exactly monsters, but they are giant. The best example that comes to mind is Pacific Rim. Now I can’t imagine the mecha Jaegers giving Godzilla or Kong much trouble, but if those Kaiju ever return, humanity could use some help. Now I loved the first Pacific Rim, but I only saw bits and pieces of Uprising. Yeah, that one wasn’t so good, but at least it still made the Jaegers and Kaiju monsters look awesome. I can’t imagine a third movie without the great Guillermo Del Toro, but I say scrap that. Why do a third movie when you can go bigger and do a crossover with some heavy hitters?
Also, here’s an idea: if Pacific Rim is going to make a comeback, why not go back to what worked with the first one? Unfortunately, Uprising did a lot of damage by killing off some key characters from the first movie and adding in some not so-interesting ones. But hey, they can at least bring back Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman. Can’t go wrong with Ron Perlman. Having those guys on board would at least give use some interesting and less-irritating human characters we can actually enjoy seeing. How about instead of having some human characters follow Godzilla and Kong around, we get some human characters that actually fight alongside them. Give Charlie Hunnam’s character a co-pilot and a Jaeger, and Godzilla or Kong will have an ally to fight the Kaiju with. Now that sounds like it would be a fun battle.
So Godzilla and Kong fighting with human-piloted Jaegers against giant Kaijus? I’ll take that crossover. Can they get any bigger? If they really want to get ambitious, how about a crossover with the biggest movie universe still running? Did you know that Godzilla once took on the Avengers? Seriously, just Google it right now and you’ll see a very awesome comic book cover of it. So this one I can’t actually see happening, but wouldn’t it be awesome if the Avengers fought Godzilla?! Yes, it very much would be, but who knows? It sounds like one of those things we could be getting in the next twenty years or so. Hey, lately I’ve been learning that fanboy dreams can come true.
But if we don’t get a Godzilla vs. Kong 2 (which we probably shouldn’t), I say give us that crossover with Pacific Rim. In my opinion, it’s the crossover that makes the most sense and can lead to some epic fight scenes. In fact, they don’t just have to fight Kaiju. Where there’s a Mechagodzilla, you can bet that Mecha-King Ghidorah won’t be far behind. Heck, the terrorist group led by Charles Dance from King of the Monsters pretty much revealed that was their plan. If they’re working on rebuilding Godzilla’s greatest rival into a giant robot/monster hybrid, then that could be more than Godzilla can handle.
Let’s face it, we all knew Mechagodzilla was coming in Godzilla vs. Kong. What we probably didn’t expect, however, was how much trouble the giant mech was going to give both monsters. Mechagodzilla pretty much wiped the floor with Godzilla and even with Kong’s help, their combined effort was barely enough to destroy the giant mech. For now, both Godzilla and Kong won the day, but Charles Dance’s character and his terrorist group will surely bring out their own mech soon. I can imagine a Mecha-King Ghidorah being an even greater challenge to both monsters than Mechagodzilla. I mean, the thing will still have three heads and one or two of them will be a cyborg head. That will only make it even more powerful than the original monster.
Once we get Mecha-King Ghidorah, how about some Jaegers to help even the odds? I reckon some Kaiju monsters will be nothing for Godzilla or Kong. However, if they have to team-up against Mecha-King Ghidorah, having some humans in Jaegers tagging along would be the ultimate human/giant monster alliance. Like I said, if they want to move forward, then they’ll have to go bigger.