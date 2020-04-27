10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caro Colon

Trey Songz is not new to making headlines, and most of the time, it is not to receive praise. His songs also have given him his fair share of criticism, but recently, he has shown a different side of him- that of a doting father. Trey revealed he was a father last year, but the mother of the baby remained a mystery. However, it has been solved, and her name is Caro Colon. Although there is little information about her on the internet, here is what we know so far.
1. She likes her privacy
Caro most probably knew that people would come snooping on her social media to know more about her. After all, once Trey Songz confirmed his baby mama, it was only a matter of time, and she knew the best way to avoid any drama was to keep a low profile. Therefore the lady deleted her Instagram and any digital footprint months before Trey revealed she was the mother to his son.
2. Trey is proud of her strength
Being linked to a celebrity is not easy, and so it is no surprise that Trey tried keeping the identity of Noah’s mom a secret. He snapped at anyone who asked who she is, telling people to mind their business. However, once he decided to talk about her, he could not have been anymore sweeter. On an Instagram post, which he shared to celebrate his son’s first birthday, the musician said that he is proud of how she gracefully deals with the extra’s every day. He added that he would forever be grateful to her, although he does not refer to Caro by her name and prefers calling her “Noah’s Mumma.”
3. She used to be a dancer
Although no one had any idea who Caro was, some knew her as a dancer. The Gossip Twins revealed Caro’s photo on their Instagram in May 2019, saying that she used to work at Lust and Startenders. Well, if that is true, then the woman must have been making a lot of money since allegedly at Club Lust, on a good night, dancers made at least $700 while on bad nights, they took home $200. Unfortunately, it was shut down in 2018, making celebrities like Cardi B who was a dancer there and 50 Cent, a frequent patron, to demand its reopening.
4. She likes to be natural
Beauty will always remain in the eyes of the beholder, and while some like to doll themselves up, others like Caro prefer to be as natural as possible. Caro has been pictured without too much makeup leading to some saying she is too basic and calling her “pretty but a plain Jane in a good way.” Another person was cruel enough to compare her to Fabolous’s stepdaughter adding that Caro does not look as good as other pretty Spanish females.
5. Trey wants to protect her at all costs
Some think that Trey wants to settle with her arguing that men will have a wild sex life, but when they want someone to have a family with, they will look for a low-key woman. Whether that it is true or not, one thing is clear from the way Trey is handling the publicity. Besides keeping Caro away from the limelight since most likely that is what she wants, he also turned off comments on the post that revealed who she is. He knew that she would receive hate in the same measure as the love, thus only was protecting her from all the negativity.
6. She has been accused of being a clout chaser
According to a thread in Lipstick Alley, Caro is allegedly a clout chaser who was doing it before she even got Trey’s baby thus is only settling because of her motherhood status. Others think so too saying that wanting a private life and then going ahead to hook up with Trey sets double standards. However, other people believe that she is a genuine person since not everyone is interested in being a superstar. Well, only time will tell.
7. She gets along with Trey’s mom
We have all watched “Monster-in-Law” and prayed that we do not end up in such relationships with our mothers-in-law. Caro can confidently say that she has a mother-in-law who loves her enough to hold a baby shower for her. On the baby registry, Caro Colon and April Tucker planned a baby shower in Brooklyn. Of course, April must be grateful for Caro considering how wild Lori Harvey, Trey’s ex, is.
8. She is the first woman to have a child with Trey Songz
In Hollywood, everyone is seen to have ulterior motives. Therefore even when Nia Guzman fell pregnant with Chris Brown’s child, he had to ask for a paternity test because he believed $15,000 every month as child support is too much. Trey, on the other hand, has been lucky never to have been engaged in any paternity scandals. However, it is not because he is a saint; according to Hello Beautiful, he has taken loads of paternity tests to get rid of some fraudulent accusations.
9. Why she may not have to deal with a deadbeat father for her son
They say having a child is not what makes you a father, but raising one does. Trey confessed that he had been raised by strong women, including his mother and aunts, who instilled in him a particular strength. He added that growing up, he never had a male figure in his life, and even if he had one, he probably would not have ended up with the same amount of strength. With that in mind, Trey must be determined to ensure that his children get a male figure in their lives by him being a present dad. Caro, therefore, does not have to worry about him being a deadbeat dad, even if they do not get married.
10. She is a strong woman
Imagine the kind of restraint a person must have when people call you all sorts of names, yet they do not know you. Caro is made of steel, and no matter how loud her haters are with their insults, she is not responding. She could have a great support system through her family and, of course, her baby daddy, who has proven he prioritizes her peace of mind.