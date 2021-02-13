10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carrington Durham

She might be wildly famous in her line of online work, but not everyone in the world knows about Carrington Durham. The problem is that not everyone can keep up with all the social media influencers, bloggers, vloggers, and online personalities, and it’s understandable. The world is currently saturated with people who are famous for things like wearing fab fashion, doing beautiful makeup looks, lip-syncing, and dancing online. Of course, she’s made it quite big, and people want to know more about her. We have that for you here.
1. She’s Part of the CloutGang
If you don’t know what the CloutGang is, don’t feel bad. Most people don’t. It’s a social media house. It’s a home where social media stars work and live and use one another to build their own following through the followers of one another, and that’s where she’s living and working.
2. She Moved to LA for a Guy
It seems that her decision to move to LA was all about a guy. We aren’t sure if this means that she was moving here for him or with him, or she moved here because she broke up with him and needed something new in her life, but it does seem like her entire move was guy-related. She came to LA, was offered a place in the Clout House, and that’s where she’s been making her moves.
3. She’s Afraid of Sharks
Everyone is afraid of sharks. We all grew up on “Jaws,” and it left a mark (no pun intended). But, now that she’s living in LA, she’s either going to want to stay out of the water on the beach, or she’s going to want to get used to that kind of thing.
4. She’s Afraid of Snakes, Too
Again, aren’t we all? They have no legs, but they have huge teeth, and they move so quickly, and they can squeeze you if they want. There’s nothing creepier than a snake. They’re gross, honestly. We feel her on this one.
5. She’s a Fan of Change
One of her most positive attributes is her excitement about change. She’s never fearful of change. That’s a good way to live. Those who fear change are the ones who will never make it far in life. She is always embracing change whether it’s a new hair color or look, a new place to live, a big move; she welcomes it, and that’s a great way to live.
6. She’s a Collector
Well, she’s not a collector, per se. However, she does have a lot of onesies, and they must be important to her. How do we know this? Well, she talks about her onesies, so we assume they have to be important to her.
7. She’s a Cat Lover
Some people love cats. Some people love dogs. Some people love all the animals. There’s no right or wrong way to love an animal. However, Carrington Durham has a unique love of hairless cats. They’re not that cute, but they are that cute…does that make any sense? She’d like to get a hairless cat of her own thanks to a friend of hers who has one. She’s said in the past that they feel like a peach, they’re so soft.
8. She Had a Different Vision for Life
When she was growing up, she didn’t know she’d become a social media star. In all fairness, it wasn’t really even a thing to be when most of us were growing up. Even when she was growing up, and she’s’ significantly younger than us. When she was a child, she was going to grow up and become a dolphin trainer.
9. She’s From Tennessee
She’s a girl from Nashville, which is a place that many people want to be. She grew up in the country music-famous town, but she knew she wouldn’t stay there. She grew up with her brother, sister, and her parents in Nashville, but she took herself right to California when she was in her early 20s, and it’s worked for her.
10. She Models
She works as a model when she’s not a social media influencer. Her mother is her manager, and she’s had a chance to appear on some seriously cool television programs. Probably the coolest of all was the time she appeared on “Project Runway,” when she was much younger. This happened back in 2011, so she would have been a very young teen at the time. Not many people can say that they were able to do this, and we think it’s amazing.