Catherine Curtin may not be a millennial, but she’s appeared in some of millennials’ favorite shows. In recent years, Curtin has appeared in shows like Orange is the New Black, Insecure, Homeland, and Stranger Things. In addition to TV, Catherine has also had nearly three dozen film roles since the mid 90s. Whether on the big or small screen, Catherine has the ability to connect with viewers of all ages. Even though she’s already had an amazing career, the next few years are shaping up to be full of new projects for Curtin. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Catherine Curtin.
1. She Wanted To Have A Career In Political Theater
Catherine Curtin is also a stage actress. In fact, she initially planned to have a career in political theater. She told Backstage, “I’m kind of a political animal. When I got out of college, I just wanted to do political theater—that’s all I wanted to do. I grew up in New York in a time [that] was after the initial revolution of political theater, but it really was here still.” Although her career ended up taking a different bath, she still tries to do a play at least once twice a year.
2. Her Character On OITNB Was Only Supposed To Be In The Pilot
Wanda Bell was one of the most memorable employees at the Litchfield Correctional Facility, but that almost wasn’t the case. When Catherine Curtin originally got the role, Bell was only supposed to be in the series pilot. Producers really liked Curtin in the role and decided to bring her back. Although Wanda Bell and Catherine Curtin don’t have much in common, Curtin really enjoyed the experience of portraying the character.
3. She’s A Yankees Fan
Catherine Curtin was born and raised in New York and is a diehard Yankees fan. But it isn’t the sport itself that attracts her to baseball. During an interview, she said, “My favorite thing about the sport ever is listening to the stories of the players, managers and the coaches. I think I like that more than the game, because it’s so interesting who these people really are and where they are coming from…”
4. Her Dad Passed Away When She Was 17
When Catherine Curtin was just a teenager, her father passed away after a battle with cancer. She was his caregiver up until his death and says that the lost deeply affected her. She credits the arts with saving her life and helping her find her purpose.
5. She Wants To Create Acting Programs For Prisons
Catherine Curtin has a very strong stance on the nature of the prison system in the United States. She is outraged by the number of inmates in the country and believes that prison reform is a must. She’d like to do her part by creating acting programs to be run in prison facilities. She believes that acting and other forms of art can provide incarcerated people with a positive outlet.
6. She Loves Acting In Indie Films
Even after landing several big roles during her career, Catherine Curtin isn’t the type to forget where she came from. She loves to do Indie films and believes that working on these smaller projects is a great way to help the younger generation of actors, directors, and producers. She told Backstage, “Every year or two, I try to do an NYU film or a Columbia grad film. I love them.”
7. She Thinks Theater Makes Actors Better
There are lots of ways for actors to sharpen their skills. However Catherine Curtin believes the best way for actors to improve is to do stage shows. Not only does she believe that theater has made her a better actor, she knows for a “fact” that it is a great learning experience for every actor.
8. She Lives By A Code Of ‘Yes’
People who work in the entertainment industry have to get used to hearing the word no. Rejection is just a part of the business. However, Catherine Curtin prefers to live by a code of ‘yes’ which means she is open to taking a wide variety of opportunities.
9. She Loves To Binge Watch TV
Orange is the New Black was arguably the first popular bingeable TV show so there’s a little irony in the fact that Catherine Curtin loves to binge watch shows herself. She said there’s nothing like being able to stay up all night and watch something you enjoy without having to worry about going to work in the morning.
10. She Auditioned For A Role In The Wolf of Wall Street
Catherine Curtin had a very small role in the film The Wolf of Wall Street, but that wasn’t her originally plan. She told Kobsupang Robertson, “I auditioned for a bigger part, but I didn’t get it. It was very
sweet of them to hand this role to me. They were like ” We like you.” I’m just grateful, you know and the fact that I didn’t get the part that I wanted. They acknowledged me and wanted me to come on set for a day and that was wonderful.”