Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celina Smith

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celina Smith

3 mins ago

Celina Smith may be just a kid, but she’s already well on her way to becoming a superstar in the entertainment industry. The talented young actress made her on-screen debut in 2020 as a cast member in the Nickelodeon series Young Dylan. The role has allowed her to share her talents with a wide audience and it’s opened up the doors for more opportunities. It was recently announced that she will be playing the title role in the upcoming production of Annie Live! With her career already off to a very impressive start, lots of people are looking forward to seeing how she continues to grow in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Celina Smith.

1. She Sings And Dances

One of the things that makes Celina the perfect fit for the role of Annie is the fact that she is a triple threat. In addition to acting, she is also a very talented singer and dancer. Being in Annie Live! will give her the chance to put all of her talents on display for the world to see.

2. She Has A YouTube Channel

Watching Celina on TV isn’t the only way you can see her do what she loves. She also has a YouTube channel that she uses to upload videos of herself performing cover songs. Her channel only has 478 followers but has more than 7,000 total views. She hasn’t posted any new content since March 2021.

3. She Is A TikToker

Building a strong online presence is one of the most important things about being in the entertainment industry these days. As a young person, this is something that Celina understands. In addition to being active on YouTube and Instagram, she also has an account on TikTok where she has more than 4,500 followers.

4. She Has A Supportive Family

There are lots of parents out there who would be highly upset if their child decided they wanted to focus on the arts instead of something more on the academic side. However, Celina’s parents don’t seem to feel that way. Although we don’t know much about them, it’s clear that they are very supportive of their daughters’ dreams. They even manage her Instagram profile.

5. She Is A Georgia Native

Celina was born and raised in the Atlanta area and as far as we know, she still lives there. Although there was once a time when actors had to move to Los Angeles or New York in order to be successful, that is no longer the case. Atlanta is quickly becoming a huge entertainment city with lots of opportunities.

6. She Loves Meeting New People

Most people would probably agree that Celina was born to perform. It’s something she genuinely enjoys doing and she’s thankful that it’s become her career path. Her favorite thing about acting, however, doesn’t necessarily have to do with the performing aspect. What she loves the most is that acting allows her lots of opportunities to meet new people.

7. She Is A Marsai Martin Fan

Even though Celina is an actress, she is also a fan and she’s grown up watching other young actresses light up the screen. During an interview with Mocha Magazine, Celina shared that she is a big fan of Marsai Martin’s work and credited Martin with being one of her biggest influences.

8. She Loves Fashion

Despite her young age, Celina has already developed a great sense of style. Fashion has become another way for her to express herself, and she appears to have a good eye for picking out outfits. It’ll be interesting to watch her style continue to develop in the years to come.

9. She Was Honored To Be Cast As Annie

Annie is arguably one of the most popular musicals to come from the 1970s, and it has gone through several iterations since then. Celina is thankful to be joining the production’s long legacy, and she’s looking forward to putting on a good show. According to US Weekly, Celina said, “It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can’t wait to start this journey”.

10. She Has Theater Experience

Celina only has two on-screen credits at the moment, but that isn’t her only acting experience. Prior to getting into the TV world, she played the role of Young Nala in the national tour of The Lion KingHer experience on the stage is definitely going to come in handy as she takes on more TV roles and possibly even gets into movies.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Cookie Lyon is the Best Character from the Show Empire
Heels: “Swerve” Recap
The Unstoppable Return of Hit Series, Cobra Kai
The Top Five Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes Of Season Three
Ranking The Bad Boys Trilogy
Why The Human Centipede Is One Of The Worst Horror Films Of The Last Decade
Pulp Fiction vs. Reservoir Dogs: Which Quentin Tarantino Classic Better?
Several Reasons Why Annabelle Is The Worst Horror Movie In The Conjuring Universe
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celina Smith
Five Actors with Famous Scars And How They Got Them
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Shark
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Spencer Elden
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
God of War Ragnarok: Predictions And Breaking Down The Trailer
The 10 Best The Legend Of Zelda Games Of All Time
The Five Best PS5 Launch Games So Far
Three Survival Video Games You Should Play If You Haven’t Already