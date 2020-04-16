There are some TV characters that are almost impossible to forget. Ozark’s Wyatt Langmore is one of them. However, that unforgettable quality is largely due to the acting skills of the person in the role: Charlie Tahan. At just 21-years-old, Charlie has shown viewers that he has the talent, maturity, and intensity required to play a complex role like Wyatt. Ozark fans everywhere would probably agree that Tahan is going to have an incredibly bright future in the acting world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Charlie Tahan.
1. He’s Done Several Commercials
Charlie Tahan began his career doing commercials with some pretty big companies. He’s done commercials for T-Mobile, Pillsbury, Sears, and Werther’s Caramel. He attributes much of the success he’s done since then to good luck.
2. He Doesn’t Have A Manager
Many actors rely on managers to help them find auditions, attract press, and more. However, Charlie Tahan doesn’t have a manager. Still, he’s been able to find success and get a decent amount of jobs. There’s no deep reason behind why he’s chosen to go the no manager route, but he says he’s fine with how things are.
3. He Wants To Play A Bad Guy
Some actors are afraid to play villains because they fear it could result in them being perceived a certain way. There are even people who have done a few bad guy roles and spent the rest of their career being typecast. Charlie Tahan doesn’t have this fear at all. In fact, one of things he would like to do is play a bad guy in a movie.
4. His Favorite Movie Is A Cartoon
Charlie Tahan has a somewhat serious demeanor, so people may assume that he has the same type of taste in movies and shows. Surprisingly though, his favorite movie is The Emperor’s New Groove. The movie was released in 2000 and is entirely animated.
5. He Loves McDonald’s
There’s a perception that everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with their appearance and hits the gym at least twice a day. That couldn’t be any further from the truth for Charlie Tahan – at least when it comes to his diet. McDonald’s is Charlie’s favorite restaurant. What does he like to get? A chicken snack wrap and a small cheeseburger.
6. He’s A Big Fan Of Comedic Actors
Charlie Tahan doesn’t have one particular actor who he looks up to, but there is a style that he admires. He told Issue Magazine, “It’s cool to see people who started in comedy or stand-up and then do more serious stuff. I love John C. Reilly and Jim Carrey. Joaquin Phoenix is really good. I don’t really think about it that much. These are terrible answers.” It’ll be interesting to see if Charlie ever decides to take the reverse route and transition from serious roles into comedy.
7. He Doesn’t Like To Binge Watch Shows
Thanks to streaming services, binge watching is now most people’s favorite way to watch shows. There are even people who will wait until a weekly show is a few episodes in so they can watch a bunch of episodes at once. Charlie Tahan isn’t one of those people. He’s not really big on binge watching shows but there are a few things he likes to watch including Euphoria and The Eric Andre Show.
8. He Would Love To Work With Paul Thomas Anderson
Director, Paul Thomas Anderson, is at the top of Charlie’s list of people he wants to work with. Charlie considers Paul to be a great director and lots of people would agree. Anderson has been nominated for 8 Academy Awards and has worked on films like Punch-Drunk Love.
9. He Likes Early 2000s Pop Punk Music
At 21-years-old, Charlie Tahan is a bit too young to remember Blink 182’s glory days, but he’s still a huge fan. Charlie says that he is a big fan of early 2000s pop punk music which would include songs from bands like Sum 41, New Found Glory, Mest, and Jimmy Eat World.
10. His Sister Is An Actress
Being an entertainer is something that runs in the Tahan family. Charlie’s younger sister, Daisy, is an actress who also has a successful career. Daisy is best-known for her role as Samantha Focker in the 2010 film Little Fockers. Daisy has also appeared in shows like Nurse Jackie, Blue Bloods, and House of Cards.