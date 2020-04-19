Chase Stokes has had a very interesting career so far. Only five years after making his TV debut, he’s gotten his big break courtesy of Netflix. Although Chase Stokes is almost 30-years-old, he still looks young enough to play his teenage character, John B, on Outer Banks. In the days since the show’s release, Chase has already been getting a lot of attention and it’s easy to see why. Not only is his character interesting, but Chase’s acting chops are nothing short of impressive. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chase Stokes.
1. He Grew Up Playing Hockey
Chase has always been very athletic and grew up playing all kinds of sports. He was primarily involved in hockey. Chase told Brief Take, “I was going to play in college and then do the professional route, but after some injuries happened, I had the realization that I definitely don’t want the lifelong effects of that.”
2. He Loves Spending Time On The Water
Chase grew up on the shoreline – a fact that definitely came in handy when filming Outer Banks. As a result of his upbringing, Chase says that he loves spending time in the water. During an interview with Refinery 29, Chase said, “I’m a water child. I grew up all along the eastern shore, I spent my time surfing. My grandparents lived on the eastern shore in Maryland, and there is a huge boating community there, so I’ve grown up on boats.”
3. He’s Never Played A Character Like Himself
When it comes to deciding which roles he wants to audition for, Chase isn’t the type of actor who seeks out characters he can relate to. In fact, he says that he’s never really had much in common with the characters he’s played.
4. He Talks To Inanimate Objects
We all like to do some quirky things when we’re alone, but Chase’s ‘thing’ is especially unique. Chase admitted to Glamour that he likes to talk to inanimate objects when no one else is around. He said, “I like to ask them how they’re doing and how’s their heart, how’s their soul. And then I snap back into reality, and I’m like, “Oh my God, I’m talking to an [inanimate object].”
5. He Has A Crush On Jennifer Aniston
When it comes to naming his celebrity crush, Chase Stokes didn’t hesitate to say Jennifer Aniston. He’s had a crush on her since he was a kid and says this will never change. He even said that he cried when Aniston finally made an Instagram account.
6. He’s A Fan Of New Girl
Like the rest of us, Chase is using some of his social distancing time to binge watch TV. One of the shows that he’s currently watching is New Girl. The show aired from 2011 to 2011 and Chase says that he is “obsessed”.
7. He Had To Borrow Money To Get To His Outer Banks Audition
Before auditioning for Outer Banks, Chase Stokes was a few cents away from being on his last dime. In fact, he was so broke that he didn’t have enough money to make it to the audition. Luckily, he was able to borrow some money from his mother.
8. He Lived With One Of His Cast Mates
Building a genuine bond is something that was important to the entire main cast of Outer Banks. In order to build strong relationships, they all decided to move into the same apartment building. Chase and his cast mate, Rudy Pankow, took things a step further by deciding to share the same apartment.
9. He Doesn’t Like To Limit Himself
Chase Stokes isn’t the type of person who lets things stand in his way. He sees each obstacle as an opportunity to prove himself instead of a challenge to overcome. As his career continues, he wants to keep pushing his limits to see what he is truly capable of. He’s already put himself to the test through his role on Outer Banks by getting his scuba certificate before filming.
10. He’s The Oldest Sibling
Being the oldest child comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only do your parents expect a lot from you, but your siblings also look to you for guidance. This is something Chase can relate to. As the oldest of 7, Chase says that he is a natural born leader. He also credits his athletic background with helping him learn leadership skills that he still carries with him today.