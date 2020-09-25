Check Out the Trailer For Marvel’s New Supernatural Series “Helstrom”

One thing, among many, to say about the upcoming series Helstrom is that it looks like it’s bound to be awesome to start with, and as far as demon-hunting stories go, this could be another hit that people will tune in for since this type of story is something that many people happen to enjoy and will watch whether they feel that they’ve seen its like before or not. That’s also a downside since there have been many shows like this to hit the air over the years and there’s usually a very generic reason why they exist, even if every one of them has a slightly different premise than the last. Dana and Daimon Helstrom are the children of a serial killer and a woman that’s been institutionalized for the past twenty years, and they’re both individuals who hunt demons that are intent on harming others around them. While the comic book versions are a bit different in appearance and no doubt in how they display their powers, the siblings still appear to be quite forceful and their abilities are already looking to be more than a little impressive given what happens in the trailer. Plus, thanks to the visuals displayed it’s very likely that the show will be full faction as well as stunning effects and sights that will keep people more than a little entertained.
The first season will consist of 10 episodes and will be released in mid-October, a fitting time no doubt for such a series considering the content since demon hunters are almost always popular, but during the Halloween season, everything that has to do with whatever goes bump in the night tends to be appreciated to an even greater degree. So far just looking at the trailer makes it clear that Hulu might have scored big in taking on this series since it does look like something that will be able to keep people from getting up from the couch that often. With all the new shows coming and those that are continuing on filling the fall schedule, it’s definitely necessary to come up with something that will continue to keep people occupied and ready to keep watching, and Helstrom would appear to be one of those programs. The content still doesn’t feel crystal clear yet despite the very obvious premise, but it could be that a little bit is being held back to avoid giving people too much, which could kill the interest since as I mentioned it does follow a pattern that has been seen many times before.
People are thrilled by shows depicting the paranormal and theological aspects that can drive a story and while many said shows and movies tend to share a lot of similarities there are also many of them that are unique in several ways that allow people to enjoy them on a slightly different wavelength. But if one is being entirely honest they do start to blur together after a while when the subject matter begins to become the same old thing after a while. Demons, aliens, possession, domination, destruction, chaos, and so on and so forth are all popular in storytelling and they make for a very compelling tale, but trying to find a new spin on each story is sometimes difficult since it requires the ability to come up with something that hasn’t been seen before or hasn’t been seen in a long time. Helstrom looks and feels original since it is unique enough to have the advantage of being its own story without blending into many others, but the subject matter is still something that many people might recognize from many other tales that have come and gone over the years. One of the only saving graces it has is that there hasn’t been another show with the same name and the fact that each generation will look at various shows in a very different manner, meaning that what might appear to be a tale that’s been told in many ways to one person might still be effective for others. Hulu isn’t taking that big of a chance since such a story is a sure way to get a good number of viewers on board and possibly even draw in other subscribers that might want to see what’s going on.
All in all, Helstrom is dealing with subject matter that has been covered over and over, but whether it’s going to be something new enough to be exciting is hard to say since we haven’t seen the show yet and can only speculate from what we’ve seen in the trailer. So far it’s impressive, it’s exciting, and it’s something worth waiting for. The best we can hope for is that it will deliver on everything it’s showing and that it will be worth a second season.