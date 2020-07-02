A strong mother/daughter bond is something to be proud of, but is it possible for the bond to be a little too strong? Cher Hubsher and her mother, Dawn, would say absolutely not. However, most viewers would disagree. As cast members on the TLC series, sMothered, Cher and Dawn’s unusually close relationship has been documented for the last two seasons. The self-proclaimed best friends do everything together and even dress alike. Those close to the women often feel a little left out, but Cher and Dawn don’t let that stop them. While their relationship is enough to make the average person cringe, Cher and Dawn are grateful for the closeness they’ve built and they don’t have any plans on changing. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cher Hubsher from sMothered.
1. She’s An Actress
Cher loves being in front of the camera and that goes beyond appearing on reality TV. She’s also had an acting career that includes a handful of credits between 2008 and 2019. Now that she’s on sMothered and busy raising her doctor, it’s unclear whether or not Cher will continue to pursue acting.
2. Her Husband Is A Plastic Surgeon
If you’ve ever seen an episode of sMothered, you may have gotten the vibe that Cher’s husband, Jared, works in the medical field. However, his exact profession has never been explicitly stated. Jared is a plastic surgeon who is currently completing his residency.
3. She Was A Professional Cheerleader
Cher has a very bright and bubbly personality, and she’s definitely put it to good use over the years. She was once a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team. Cher enjoyed being a member of the cheer squad because it gave her a chance to be in the spotlight which is something she thoroughly enjoys.
4. She Was A Nurse
Jared isn’t the only person in the family who has experience in the medical field. Even though she is a stay at home mom now, Cher was a psychiatric registered nurse for several years. Although the job definitely came with its stress, Cher really enjoyed being able to help people.
5. She’s A Relationship Expert
Cher is truly a jack of all trades. After spending four years working as a nurse, she decided she wanted to try something new. She told The New York Post, “when I moved to New York City I got life coaching certified and I opened up my own date coaching business called NYC Wing Woman, and I help men and women learn how to navigate the dating scene in New York. It’s a very amazing and rewarding experience.”
6. She Was On An Episode Of My Super Sweet 16
If you’re a millennial and Cher looks familiar to you, it’s probably because you were a fan of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. Cher’s elaborate Mardi Gras themed 16th birthday party was featured on the show during an episode in 2007. The following year, she appeared on My Super Sweet 16 Presents: Exiled where she traveled to Panama.
7. She And Her Mother Wrote A Book
Cher and her mother, Dawn, are more than just mother and daughter – they’re best friends and business partners. They’ve written and released a book together called A Bond that Lasts Forever. According to the book’s website, “A Bond that Last’s Forever is a Mother Daughter Guide to a Happy Healthy Relationship. We spent years working on this book and we hope you love it just as much as we loved writing it for you!”
8. She Supports Black Lives Matter
Since being in sMothered, Cher has built a strong social media presence. She currently has over 42,000 followers on Instagram and she has used her platform to speak on the causes that are important to her. She has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and participated and Black Out Tuesday.
9. She’s A Pageant Queen
Cher has seriously done a little bit of everything, and she does them well. In 2013, she was crowned Miss Clearwater USA. After her win, she said, “I chose to enter a pageant in order to become a positive role model for the community. A few months later, she also participated in the Miss Florida pageant.
10. She Is A Vegetarian
Staying healthy is very important to Cher, and it starts with her diet. Both she and her husband follow plant based diets. During their wedding reception, they even had an all vegetarian menu. Even though some people think being a vegetarian is boring, Cher and her husband love to get creative with their meals.