Becoming an actor wasn’t always something Christian Kane envisioned for himself, but things in life tend to have a funny way of turning out. Now he has nearly 25 years of acting experience under his belt, and he isn’t done showing the world what he can do just yet. Christian will be reprising his role as Eliot Spencer in the upcoming TV series Leverage: Redemption and fans everywhere are looking forward to seeing him bring the character to life once again. On top of that, he also has a few movie projects in the works that will be released over the next few years. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Christian Kane.
1. He Is A Texas Native
Christian was born and raised in the Dallas area and he lived there until he went to college. He claims to have Native American ancestry which is something that has been a part of his family’s oral tradition for generations. However, this ancestry has never actually been proven which some find skeptical.
2. He Was In A Video Game
Christian’s on-screen work is easily what he’s best-known for, but he’s gotten some other cool opportunities during his career. He was the voice of Madsen in the 2006 video game 24: The Game. To date, this is his only voice acting credit and it’s unclear if he plans to do more voice work in the future.
3. He Studied Art History
As mentioned earlier, acting wasn’t always a part of Christian’s plan. Instead, he majored in art history when he went to the University of Oklahoma. However, before earning his degree he realized that he wanted to focus on acting and he decided to go all in. Dropping out of college is usually seen as a poor decision, but in Christian’s case, it proved to be the perfect choice.
4. He Is A Musician
Most people are lucky to find just one thing they’re good at, but Christian has been fortunate to find several. On top of being a great actor, Christian is also a talented musician. He is the lead singer of the group Kane which formed in the late 1990s. They have released two albums and they’ve had several songs featured in movies and TV shows. It’s unclear if the group has plans to release any more projects.
5. He Loves To Travel
Christian has never been the type of person who likes to stay in one place for too long. He loves being able to visit and explore new places and traveling has become one of his biggest interests over the years. He has been fortunate to visit several countries such as the Philippines and China.
6. His Father Passed From COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for people all over the world, and Christian was personally impacted by the virus. In December of 2020, he made an Instagram post revealing that his father passed away due to complications from COVID-19. In the post, he also encouraged people to wear their masks and take the virus seriously. He also thanked his Leverage and Almost Paradise castmates for showing him love and support during such a difficult time.
7. He Enjoys Cooking
As someone who has a very demanding job, most people probably assume that Christian either eats out a lot or has someone to prepare meals for him. Many will be surprised to know that he actually loves cooking. Making food is yet another way for him to express his creativity.
8. He Auditioned For Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Christian auditioned to play Riley Finn in the popular TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Marc Blucas was ultimately cast for the part. Losing out on the part was probably a big blow at the time, but Christian eventually earned a role in the Buffy spin-off Angel.
9. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Christian is thankful to make a living doing something he loves, but like anyone else, he also needs a break from time to time. Christian loves getting outside and enjoying some fresh air. Whether he’s at a sporting event or hanging out at the beach, being outdoors is a great way for him to clear his head and relax.
10. He Was In A Music Video
I wasn’t joking when I said Christian has gotten some cool opportunities over the years. Christian’s work as an artist isn’t the only time he’s been involved with the music industry. In 2007, he was in the music video for Carrie Underwood’s song “So Small“. The video now has more than 32 million views on YouTube.