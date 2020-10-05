2020 has been a very uncertain year for many people, especially when it comes to anything involving work. But for Christopher Denham, 2020 has also been the year for one of his biggest opportunities. On top of the success he’s had with the show Billions, he was cast as a main character in the new Amazon Prime series, Utopia. The show is a psychological thriller that follows a group of comic book fans who realize that the comic book they love is actually real. The show gives Christopher a chance to show the world a different side to his skill and his fans are excited to see what he brings to the role. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Christopher Denham.
1. He’s Married
Chris has dedicated a lot of time to his career, but not at the expense of his personal life. He has been happily married for nearly a decade. His wife, Dr. Margot Campbell, is an anesthesiologist who went to medical school at New York University. It’s unclear whether or not the two have any children together.
2. He’s Worked With Some Big Names In The Industry
Chris may not be a household name, but he’s gotten the chance to work with several of them throughout his career. He’s collaborated with the likes of Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio. If he continues down this path, there’s no doubt that his name will eventually be up there as well.
3. He’s A Chicago Native
Whether you want to admit it or not, your home town has played a big role in the person you’ve become. Chris was born and raised in the Chicago area which is also where he developed his interest in acting. Although he no longer lives there today he’s very proud of his midwestern roots.
4. He’s Been On Broadway
On top of having a successful on screen career, Chris also has a good amount of theater experience under his belt. He has appeared on Broadway several times. One of those appearances includes the 2016 production of China Doll which he starred opposite Al Pacino.
5. He Made His TV Debut In Law & Order: SVU
Law & Order: SVU is one of the longest running shows on TV. For more than 20 years it has provided viewers with hundreds of hours of entertainment and it’s also the show that gave Chris his start in TV. He made his TV debut in an episode 2003. His second TV appearance was in an episode of the original Law & Order in 2007.
6. He Also Has Experience Behind The Scenes
Chris is most famous for his work as an actor, however, he’s also a writer, director, and producer. But even with all of his other talents, acting will always be his first love. He told DreadCentral, “I consider myself an actor first and foremost. I don’t really consider myself a writer. I’m an actor who sometimes puts some words on a page. When I make my movies, it’s an excuse to get my actor friends together, and someone needs to put those words on the page.”
7. He Majored In English
Some people may be surprised that an actor chose not to study drama or theater in school. Chris, however, feels like the decision the decision to major in English has been very helpful in his career. During an interview with Fresh Fiction he said, “I started as a theatre major and switched to English, which is, I guess, equally as arbitrary [Laughs]. I think there is this myopic view that you only have to read about the thing that you are doing, whether that is acting, writing or the technical side of film.”
8. He’s A Private Person
Oversharing has become such a big part of the entertainment industry that it’s almost shocking when celebrities chose to be low key. That’s a choice that seems to come naturally to Chris, though. Even after acting professionally for almost 20 years, Chris seems to prefer staying out of the spotlight unless it’s directly related to his work.
9. He Enjoys Period Pieces
Chris seems like the type of actor who’s always up for a challenge and loves to play different kinds of roles. Out of all the things he’s done, he has a special place in his heart for period pieces. He appeared in Fargo which was set in the 70s as well as Manhattan which was set in the 40s.
10. He’s An Award Winner
Chris may not always get the recognition he deserves, but he has earned a couple of awards over the years. In 2008, he earned an award at the Sitges – Catalan International Film Festival for Best Directorial Revelation. In 2012, he earned a Hollywood Film Festival Award for Ensemble of the Year for Fargo.