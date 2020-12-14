Christy St. John has been in the acting industry for less than 10 years, but somehow she’s already managed to get nearly 50 acting credits. Needless to say, she has been working extremely hard and that work has been paying off in some major ways. In 2020, she had roles important roles in two TV series: Artificial and In The Cut. She also has a lot of projects in the works that are sure to put her name in front of a wider audience. If you’re one of the people who isn’t familiar with Christy St. John yet, now is the perfect time to get used to seeing her name because she’s going to be around for a while. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Christy St. John.
1. She’s An Indiana Native
Christy St. John was born and raised in Indiana and grew up living the small town life. While she loves her midwestern roots, it’s no secret that Indiana isn’t exactly the best place to become a professional actress. Christy has since relocated to the west coast and currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Once Fainted During An Audition
Every actor has a story about an audition that went horribly wrong, and Christy is no exception. In fact, one of her auditions went so badly that she ended up having to wheeled out by medics. According to Hollywood in Toto, “She was killing it during a reading when her kneecap popped and she fainted. Medics wheeled her out of the room on a gurney.”
3. She Loves The Outdoors
Christy is a very active person and she loves to spending time outdoors. When she isn’t busy with work, you can almost always catch her out enjoying the beautiful weather and scenery that Los Angeles has to offer. She loves doing things like going hiking, swimming, and simply exploring.
4. She’s A Screenwriter
Up until now, all of Christy’s energy has been focused on her acting, but in 2020 she decided to branch out and try something new. She earned her first writing credit with the short film, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Interview. The project has not yet been released.
5. She Studied Mechanical Engineering
Most actors who have gone to college have earned degrees in things like theater arts and drama, but that isn’t the case for Christy. She attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where she received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. If she ever decides that she wants to leave the entertainment industry she’ll definitely have something to fall back on.
6. She’s A Stand-Up Comedian
Christy has always loved comedy and she’s a natural at making people laugh. In addition to acting, she is also a talented stand-up comedian who has performed at several venues in the Los Angeles area. Much of her material centers around gender stereotypes and sexism.
7. She Didn’t Get Into Acting Until College
Unlike lots of other professional actors, Christy didn’t grow up with a desire to go into acting. She wasn’t someone who was heavily involved in every local theater production or acting opportunity. Instead, she didn’t really develop a strong interest in acting until she was in college. During an interview on her website she said, “In college, I took a break from studying Mechanical Engineering to study acting abroad in Scotland. It had always been a hobby, but that semester abroad taught me that it was also a passion.”
8. She’s All About Spreading Positivity
Christy has worked really hard to get where she is, and the journey hasn’t always been easy. Still, she has managed to push forward and she keep herself in good spirits. This positivity energy is something she hopes to share with others through her work and her daily life.
9. She Wants To Star In An Action Movie
Christy is incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities that have come her way so far, but she also has her sights set on things she wants to do on the future. One of those things is the chance to star in an action movie. Although that opportunity hasn’t come yet, Christy has what it takes to make it happen.
10. She Loves To Travel
There are so many incredible things to see in the world, and Christy wants to see as many of them as she can. She enjoys getting the chance the travel and she has been fortunate to be able to do it often. Some of the countries she’s visited include Mexico and Thailand.