10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chuck Parker

Chuck Parker is one of the racers who has become a famous reality television personality since he appeared on the television series “Street Outlaws.” He has taken center stage as the star of the show and in the process has gathered a large collection of fans and admirers. For those of you who are interested in learning more about the highly skilled racecar driver, we’ve done a little research into his past as well as his career history. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Chuck Parker from “Street Outlaws.”
1. He has an interesting nickname
On the show “Street Outlaws,” Chuck Parker is known by his nickname which is Chuck 55. It’s not really a big mystery how he came by this name. The car that he drives just happens to be a Chevrolet Bel-Air that is a 1955 model. This isn’t any normal classic car though. His is a special edition that has been modified for street racing it gets its superpower from the Sonny’s Hemi engine that has been installed and further augmentation from the Nitrous Outlet as extra insurance for the win, or at least a close race.
2. Chuck’s stats are available online
During the time that the show has been on the air since 2014, Chuck has been instrumental in drawing in a huge collection of viewers. The show is watched by millions of viewers who like the excitement of street racing and those who take a fancy to the magnificent cars that the racers pilot. You can check out what happened on the show from 2014 forward by visiting Street Outlaws.
3. Chuck has a cool Facebook page
We checked out his Facebook page and discovered that he is now going under the name Chuck 55 as a replacement for his old Facebook account. If you were a follower on the last account, you’ll definitely want to check out this new one. He’s made a lot of great racing posts on the site and it’s a good place to watch videos of the street races and see some good pictures. It’s the replacement for the 55″ page so check it out .
4. Chuck has his own website
Chuck Parker has also set up a really cool website for fans who want to know more about him and to keep up with what’s going on with the show. It’s called “the 55,” and it opens with the phrase “All racing fans welcome.” There are some great photos of Parker posted on this site along with the sweet 1955 Bel-Air.
5. He has an online retail store
Fans will be happy to know that Chuck Parker has several branded products that he offers for sale on his website. If you’re a big fan of the show, you can find hats, T-shirts, tank tops, and more with the logo “The 55.” There is a decent selection of branded merchandise that is mostly apparel and a few novelties in sizes for kids, and adults in unisex as well as men and women’s styles so there is a little something for everyone.
6. Chuck is a production designer
Chuck Parker is an integral part of the production team of “Street Outlaws” as well as for several other shows. He is a professional production designer for the show as well as being a race car driver. He currently has 17 films and television shows to his credit as a production designer.
7. Parker is an Art Director
In addition to being a production designer, there are several other important duties that he performs behind the scenes. In the entertainment business, he has served as Art director for a number of films and television series. These include the television movies “Thinner” in 1996, “Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss,” “L.A. County 187” in 2003, the television series’ “Michael Hayes” in 1997, and “EZ Streets” from 1996 through 1997.
8. He’s also a director and producer
Here is another tidbit that many of Chuck Parker’s fans are not aware of. He is also a film producer and director. he produced “Beyond the Trek” in 2017, “Fort McCoy,” in 2011, and “The Shift,” in 2006. He is also credited with directing one episode of the television series “Monk” in 2009, and the video short “the Shift” in 2006. While some only know him as a race car driver there is much more to the man that sits behind the wheel. He is a versatile professional who has made some big contributions to a variety of films and TV series from behind the scenes.
9. Chuck is an award-winning film producer
Parker was given the Jury Award at the Garden State Film Festival and won in the Best Short Film category for “The Shift” in 2006. He also won a Los Angeles Movie Award in 2017 for the categories of Best Production Design and Set Decoration for “Teleios.” Parker received an award from the Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival in 2018. He was given the Festival Prize in the category of Best Set Design for “Teleios.”
10 He also received multiple nominations
Chuck Parker has also received recognition for his talent and hard work in the form of nominations for awards. He was nominated for a Special Achievement for Art Direction & Set Design Award for “Teleios” in 2017 from Maverick Movie Awards. He was also nominated for a Best Production Design Award for “Fort McCoy” in 2012, and in 2017, a nomination for the same for “Teleios” by the Milano International Film Festival Awards. Nominations are also considered to be a high form of recognition for rendering exemplary work in the film and television industry. The next time that you watch Chuck 55 driving a race car, you’re likely to see him with a little different point of view.