Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chuck Parker

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chuck Parker

53 seconds ago

Chuck Parker

Chuck Parker is one of the racers who has become a famous reality television personality since he appeared on the television series “Street Outlaws.” He has taken center stage as the star of the show and in the process has gathered a large collection of fans and admirers. For those of you who are interested in learning more about the highly skilled racecar driver, we’ve done a little research into his past as well as his career history. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Chuck Parker from “Street Outlaws.”

1. He has an interesting nickname

On the show “Street Outlaws,” Chuck Parker is known by his nickname which is Chuck 55. It’s not really a big mystery how he came by this name. The car that he drives just happens to be a Chevrolet Bel-Air that is a 1955 model. This isn’t any normal classic car though. His is a special edition that has been modified for street racing it gets its superpower from the Sonny’s Hemi engine that has been installed and further augmentation from the Nitrous Outlet as extra insurance for the win, or at least a close race.

2. Chuck’s stats are available online

During the time that the show has been on the air since 2014, Chuck has been instrumental in drawing in a huge collection of viewers. The show is watched by millions of viewers who like the excitement of street racing and those who take a fancy to the magnificent cars that the racers pilot. You can check out what happened on the show from 2014 forward by visiting Street Outlaws.

3. Chuck has a cool Facebook page

We checked out his Facebook page and discovered that he is now going under the name Chuck 55 as a replacement for his old Facebook account. If you were a follower on the last account, you’ll definitely want to check out this new one. He’s made a lot of great racing posts on the site and it’s a good place to watch videos of the street races and see some good pictures. It’s the replacement for the 55″ page so check it out .

4. Chuck has his own website

Chuck Parker has also set up a really cool website for fans who want to know more about him and to keep up with what’s going on with the show. It’s called “the 55,” and it opens with the phrase “All racing fans welcome.” There are some great photos of Parker posted on this site along with the sweet 1955 Bel-Air.

5. He has an online retail store

Fans will be happy to know that Chuck Parker has several branded products that he offers for sale on his website. If you’re a big fan of the show, you can find hats, T-shirts, tank tops, and more with the logo “The 55.” There is a decent selection of branded merchandise that is mostly apparel and a few novelties in sizes for kids, and adults in unisex as well as men and women’s styles so there is a little something for everyone.

6. Chuck is a production designer

Chuck Parker is an integral part of the production team of “Street Outlaws” as well as for several other shows. He is a professional production designer for the show as well as being a race car driver. He currently has 17 films and television shows to his credit as a production designer.

7. Parker is an Art Director

In addition to being a production designer, there are several other important duties that he performs behind the scenes. In the entertainment business, he has served as Art director for a number of films and television series. These include the television movies “Thinner” in 1996, “Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss,” “L.A. County 187” in 2003, the television series’ “Michael Hayes” in 1997, and “EZ Streets” from 1996 through 1997.

8. He’s also a director and producer

Here is another tidbit that many of Chuck Parker’s fans are not aware of. He is also a film producer and director. he produced “Beyond the Trek” in 2017, “Fort McCoy,” in 2011, and “The Shift,” in 2006. He is also credited with directing one episode of the television series “Monk” in 2009, and the video short “the Shift” in 2006. While some only know him as a race car driver there is much more to the man that sits behind the wheel. He is a versatile professional who has made some big contributions to a variety of films and TV series from behind the scenes.

9. Chuck is an award-winning film producer

Parker was given the Jury Award at the Garden State Film Festival and won in the Best Short Film category for “The Shift” in 2006. He also won a Los Angeles Movie Award in 2017 for the categories of Best Production Design and Set Decoration for “Teleios.” Parker received an award from the Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival in 2018. He was given the Festival Prize in the category of Best Set Design for “Teleios.”

10 He also received multiple nominations

Chuck Parker has also received recognition for his talent and hard work in the form of nominations for awards. He was nominated for a Special Achievement for Art Direction & Set Design Award for “Teleios” in 2017 from Maverick Movie Awards. He was also nominated for a Best Production Design Award for “Fort McCoy” in 2012, and in 2017, a nomination for the same for “Teleios” by the Milano International Film Festival Awards. Nominations are also considered to be a high form of recognition for rendering exemplary work in the film and television industry. The next time that you watch Chuck 55 driving a race car, you’re likely to see him with a little different point of view.


About The Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone
More from this Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rodrigo Santoro
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shaq Life
What We’d Like to See in Duncanville Season 2
Donald Trump is Actually Looking into Pardoning Joe Exotic
The Five Best Eric Bana Movies of His Career
The Five Best Roger Deakins Movies He Ever Worked On
Ariana Grande is Reenacting Waterboy Scenes on Social Media
Check out James Brolin’s Auditions to Play James Bond
Chuck Parker
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chuck Parker
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jessica Rodriguez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eureka O’Hara
Five Actors Who Should Play Chris Cuomo in a Movie
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever