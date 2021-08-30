10 Things You Didn’t Know about CJ Franco

Welcome to FBOY Island; the show all about finding love for three young women in a sea of either super nice guys looking for love, or total F-Boys looking to win the grand prize of $100k. CJ Franco is one of the three young ladies looking for love with one of the 24 men who appeared on the HBO reality series with her, and she seems to have had a lot more luck than some of the other women on the show. Did she find love? Is she still with one of the men she met on the show? And what is she like?
1. She is Already Kind of Famous
Before the show even aired, she already had a half million followers on Instagram. The reason is her modeling career. CJ Franco has been modeling for many years, and she’s even graced magazines such as Maxim. People know her already, and she’s the resident famous woman on the show.
2. She Tells Women How to Recognize an F-Boy
In Franco’s opinion, an F-Boy will make himself obvious to you right away. He will spend all his time talking about himself. He will bring some drama into your life, and he will never quite leave you feeling too good about yourself.
3. She Knows a Nice Guy
She also recognizes a nice guy. He is someone who adds value to your life. He is someone who makes an effort to be present and to be interested in you, and he is someone who is going to have a good time with you no matter what you are doing. The simple truth of the matter is that a nice guy is one who makes you feel good, doesn’t make you worry, and who always has your back.
4. She Believes in Setting Boundaries
She’s a believer in setting boundaries, and no one will argue with that. If you don’t set some healthy ones from the start, you’re not even doing it right. It’s your job to focus on making good choices, on setting the boundaries that are important to you, and doing what makes you feel comfortable. If you aren’t comfortable with something, set a boundary.
5. She Knows Where to Get Her Likes Online
She’s a woman who knows what kind of photos get the most likes – and they are of her rear-end. She knows posting a photo that shows off her bum is the fastest, easiest, and quickest way for her to garner likes on a photo, but it’s not her favorite way to do it. She likes to edit her own videos and be a little more creative. She simply knows butt photos are what her followers want to see.
6. She Thinks Carefully Curated Lives are Over
The world of Instagram with its perfectly curated feeds and the ‘manufactured’ lives that so many people are living are no longer for her. She believes that people are tired of watching faux perfection, and she believes people would rather see her doing things like being real and being open and honest with her fans instead.
7. She is a Rule Breaker
While filming the show, she and the other ladies would sometimes try to sneak out of their own house to go hang out with the guys. She calls them hilarious and funny, and they had a good time with them. When producers took them back to their own rooms, they’d try to sneak out on more than one occasion to go back. They did get caught.
8. She Chose a Nice Guy
She was the only one of the women on the show who ended up going home with a nice guy. However, we don’t know if their romance lasted longer than the show. They haven’t come out yet and posted anything about their romantic status and where it might be right now. They have simply been mum about it, and that is where they are right now.
9. Fans Think They’re Together
At the end of the day, it seems that fans think that these two are still together. They are following one another on Instagram. They have commented on one another’s posts with little heart emojis, and they do seem to be on good terms. Whether they are still dating or just so happen to be friends remains a mystery.
10. She Has a lot Going On
One thing that she is doing now that filming is over is working on a few new things for her brand. She’s creating a swimsuit like. She’s working on a few big projects, and she is doing all the things she’s dreamed of doing for some time. She has a lot to offer, and she is making the most of it.