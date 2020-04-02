The rise of the social media platform, Tik Tok, has opened the doors even wider for people to find Internet fame. 40-year-old, Claire Barratt, has experienced this firsthand after gaining over a million views in just a few weeks. Although she was hesitant to upload her first Tik Tok post, the video quickly blew up. Claire’s youthful looks and energy are what initially captured people’s attention, but when people found out that she’s 40-years-old, she went viral. She has already gained hundreds of thousands of followers and her numbers are continuing to climb. Although Tik Tok is mostly dominated by the younger crowd, Claire has proven that there’s room for everyone. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claire Barratt.
1. She Has 6 Kids
One of the reasons Claire Barratt has gotten so popular on Tik Tok is because people can’t believe that she’s 40. That isn’t the only surprising thing about Claire. The 40-year-old is a mother of six with her youngest being just 15 months old. Her Oldest child is 21.
2. She Has Her Own Handbag Line
When Claire isn’t going viral on social media, she’s busy running her business, Claireabella. Her business offers custom handbags and accessories. Customers can customize their items on her website or through a mobile app. The brand has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and the page’s bio shares that they’ve worked with a few celebrity clients.
3. Her Kids Are Supportive Of Her Social Media Fame
Most kids cringe at the thought of their parents being on social media, never mind them becoming popular and going viral. But Claire Barratt’s kids don’t seem to mind their mother’s newfound fame. In fact, Claire’s children are very supportive and her oldest son, Tom, is especially entertained by his mother’s success and believes she could earn a million followers by the end of the year.
4. She Has Already Had To Deal With Haters
It goes without saying that any time you start to gain popularity, there will people ready to throw dirt on your name. This is something Claire Barratt has had to deal with since becoming a viral sensation on ticktock. While she has a good number of supporters, there are also lots of people who have been critical of her appearance and the types of videos that she posts.
5. Her Employees Encouraged Her To Make A Tik Tok
When Claire began thinking about making a Tik Tok, she was a little hesitant to post her first video. She didn’t want to embarrass her children or herself. However, her employees at Claireabella encouraged her to start using the app and her children helped her figure out how to post content.
6. She Hopes To Inspire People To Have Fun
If there’s one thing Claire hopes that people will take away from her videos, it’s that it’s okay to be silly and have fun. She knows more than anyone that having fun and letting loose are two of the keys to staying youthful. Claire says, “It is easy to forget who the person was before they became a parent. My message is to have fun and not to lose who you are.”
7. She Used To Be A Police Officer
Long before she was a Tik Tok star and a business owner, Claire Barratt worked as a police officer. She shared that she “was a detention officer and a special constable police officer for seven years, I had every insult and physical assault thrown at me so I have incredibly thick skin.”
8. She Lives In The UK
Since Claire’s TikToks mostly consist of videos of her dancing to background music, many of her followers have never heard her speak which would have been a dead giveaway that she lives in the UK. Claire is from Yorkshire and The Humber where she currently lives and runs her business.
9. She Doesn’t Care What People Think About Her
Any time you’re very active on social media, you have to be okay with people commenting on your posts. Claire Barratt isn’t the type of person who lets other people’s negative comments get her down. She couldn’t care less what people have to say about her or her posts on Tik Tok. The love and support of her family is all that matters to her and she is all about doing what makes her happy.
10. She Recently Lost Her Grandfather
Claire’s TikTok content focuses on fun and positive vibes, but she recently suffered a tough loss in her personal life. In March of 2020, Claire shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her grandfather who recently passed away. From the post, it’s evident the two had a very close relationship and many of her followers reached out to express their condolences.