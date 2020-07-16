Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clarissa Molina

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clarissa Molina

57 seconds ago

If you don’t know Clarissa Molina, it’s time to change that situation. She’s a beauty queen by day, but so much more than just beautiful. She’s smart, articulate, and she’s lived a very interesting life. Aside from her role as Miss Dominican Republic in 2015, she’s gone on to represent her home country in the Miss Universe Pageant, and she’s made tremendous strides in her modeling career. Let’s help everyone learn a bit more about the young model and beauty queen.

1. She’s Young

Clarissa Molina is still a young woman, but she looks even younger than her birth certificate tells us she is. She was born on September 23, 1991, making her a 90s baby all the way. She’s among the first group of kids who grew up with cell phones as the norm and social media as a way of life in her later teenage years. She just missed out on being part of that last group of kids who didn’t live their lives online.

2. She’s from the Dominican

Born and raised, she hails from Santiago de los Caballeros. She spent most of her life living in the Dominican, and her childhood was an interesting one. Her mother is Clara and her father Domingo. They did not stay together despite the fact that they had kids. She’s not an only child, either, but we don’t know how many siblings she has.

3. She’s Been Through Some Interesting Situations

This is where things are a little strange. There’s not much information about it, but we understand that her parents decided tha they would separate when she was only 11. But, the deal is that they not only separated, they moved to New York and left her and her siblings in the Dominican Republic with her stepmother. None of that really makes much sense to us, but it is what her childhood looks like.

4. She Left the Dominican for Jersey

When she finally left the islands and moved to the states, she was nearly 15. She moved from her stepmother’s home to her uncle’s home in New Jersey. She and her siblings lived there with him and his own children. We have no information as to why she’s not been with her own family since she was 11.

5. She Lives in Miami

Now that she is an adult, she lives in Miami. She’s on her own now, and she’s working hard to make her dreams come true. She’s spent a lot of years working very hard to pursue her dream of becoming an actress in Hollywood. She has not, however, stopped being part of the pageant world.

6. She’s A Reporter

She might not be working as a movie star just yet, but she is working on it. She’s got a job working as a reporter for Univision. She’s a personality for the EL Gordo y La Flaca show, which is not her first reporting gig. She’s done well for herself on television.

7. She’s Got COVID-19

She’s got no symptoms, she feels just fine, but she decided to have the test done to see if she’s COVID positive, and her results came back abnormal. She’s not sure that her at-home test results are accurate, however, so she’s going to a lab to have a real test done. So, does she have coronavirus or not? We just don’t know, but we are happy to know that she’s feeling good and not having any symptoms.

8. She’s Single

Gentlemen, you might be happy about this one. This gorgeous starlet is not in a relationship right now, nor is she opposed to being in one with the right guy. She’s not going to go out with just anyone, but she’s going to wait around until she finds her own Mr. Right. Maybe it’s you?

9. She’s Not Worried About Physical Appearance

If you want to know what her Mr. Right looks like, well, he could look like anyone. She’s not that into what you are like on the outside so much as the connection she feels with you. She wants someone who connects with her soul and her mind, and the outside is the least important thing in her mind. That’s something we can respect, though we do think that there has to be a level of physical attraction at some point.

10. She Takes Care of Herself

While she’s been at home resting and taking care of herself since testing positive for the virus, she’s made it clear she’s living her everyday life as normally as possible – by herself and at home, of course. She’s still working out and being active, so she’s feeling good. She does like to work out, which is such a positive way to live.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Undercover Chef
What We Learned from the 30 Rock Reunion Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about USA’s “Cannonball”
Charlize Theron Wants in on The WWE: This is Awesome
Five Awesome Power Outage Scenes in Movies
Why Movie Sets Spray Water on the Ground While Filming Outside Shots
Rambo 5
If a Rambo 6 Happens, What Could it Possibly Look Like?
Is The Timing Finally Right for a Tron 3? Disney Thinks So
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clarissa Molina
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kameron Ross
The Lost Boys is Going to be a Stage Musical
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alice Wetterlund
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing