10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clarissa Molina

If you don’t know Clarissa Molina, it’s time to change that situation. She’s a beauty queen by day, but so much more than just beautiful. She’s smart, articulate, and she’s lived a very interesting life. Aside from her role as Miss Dominican Republic in 2015, she’s gone on to represent her home country in the Miss Universe Pageant, and she’s made tremendous strides in her modeling career. Let’s help everyone learn a bit more about the young model and beauty queen.
1. She’s Young
Clarissa Molina is still a young woman, but she looks even younger than her birth certificate tells us she is. She was born on September 23, 1991, making her a 90s baby all the way. She’s among the first group of kids who grew up with cell phones as the norm and social media as a way of life in her later teenage years. She just missed out on being part of that last group of kids who didn’t live their lives online.
2. She’s from the Dominican
Born and raised, she hails from Santiago de los Caballeros. She spent most of her life living in the Dominican, and her childhood was an interesting one. Her mother is Clara and her father Domingo. They did not stay together despite the fact that they had kids. She’s not an only child, either, but we don’t know how many siblings she has.
3. She’s Been Through Some Interesting Situations
This is where things are a little strange. There’s not much information about it, but we understand that her parents decided tha they would separate when she was only 11. But, the deal is that they not only separated, they moved to New York and left her and her siblings in the Dominican Republic with her stepmother. None of that really makes much sense to us, but it is what her childhood looks like.
4. She Left the Dominican for Jersey
When she finally left the islands and moved to the states, she was nearly 15. She moved from her stepmother’s home to her uncle’s home in New Jersey. She and her siblings lived there with him and his own children. We have no information as to why she’s not been with her own family since she was 11.
5. She Lives in Miami
Now that she is an adult, she lives in Miami. She’s on her own now, and she’s working hard to make her dreams come true. She’s spent a lot of years working very hard to pursue her dream of becoming an actress in Hollywood. She has not, however, stopped being part of the pageant world.
6. She’s A Reporter
She might not be working as a movie star just yet, but she is working on it. She’s got a job working as a reporter for Univision. She’s a personality for the EL Gordo y La Flaca show, which is not her first reporting gig. She’s done well for herself on television.
7. She’s Got COVID-19
She’s got no symptoms, she feels just fine, but she decided to have the test done to see if she’s COVID positive, and her results came back abnormal. She’s not sure that her at-home test results are accurate, however, so she’s going to a lab to have a real test done. So, does she have coronavirus or not? We just don’t know, but we are happy to know that she’s feeling good and not having any symptoms.
8. She’s Single
Gentlemen, you might be happy about this one. This gorgeous starlet is not in a relationship right now, nor is she opposed to being in one with the right guy. She’s not going to go out with just anyone, but she’s going to wait around until she finds her own Mr. Right. Maybe it’s you?
9. She’s Not Worried About Physical Appearance
If you want to know what her Mr. Right looks like, well, he could look like anyone. She’s not that into what you are like on the outside so much as the connection she feels with you. She wants someone who connects with her soul and her mind, and the outside is the least important thing in her mind. That’s something we can respect, though we do think that there has to be a level of physical attraction at some point.
10. She Takes Care of Herself
While she’s been at home resting and taking care of herself since testing positive for the virus, she’s made it clear she’s living her everyday life as normally as possible – by herself and at home, of course. She’s still working out and being active, so she’s feeling good. She does like to work out, which is such a positive way to live.