With almost a decade of on screen experience, Claudia Jessie is certainly no newcomer to acting. However, there are many American viewers who probably think so. Claudia has recently gained international attention for her role as Eloise Bridgerton in the new Netflix series, Bridgerton. In the show, her character is smart, inquisitive, and way ahead of her time. This interesting combination of qualities makes Eloise very interesting and also shows what Claudia is capable of. Prior to Bridgerton, Claudia was best-known for her role in the British TV series Vanity Fair. Now that her talents have been shared with a worldwide audience, there will likely be lots of other opportunities for Claudia. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Jessie.
1. She Is Originally From Birmingham
Just like her character in Bridgerton, Claudia was born and raised in England. She is originally from Birmingham although she was primarily raised in London. She eventually moved back to Birmingham in her 20s. Claudia told You Magazine, “‘We’ve been the butt of the country’s jokes but Birmingham has a lovable, unassuming quality that I adore. I root for the underdog so I love my city. It’s also a very creative place and I’m excited about its future.”
2. She Is A Musician
Acting has become the thing that Claudia is best-known for, but she’s also got some musical skills. She is a talented singer/songwriter who has been passionate about music for as long as she can remember. Claudia has released some songs although it doesn’t look like she has put out a full length project.
3. She Is A Vegan
Several years ago Claudia made the decision not to consume anything that contains meat, fish, or dairy. Although being a vegan may sound boring to some, Claudia still enjoys food and being creative with her meals. She loves watching vegan YouTubers to help her get new ideas.
4. She Has Dealt With Severe Anxiety
The importance of mental health is something that many people acknowledge but only few are willing to talk about. Claudia has been very open about her struggles with mental health and has shared that she’s suffered from anxiety and experiencing panic attacks.
5. She Credits Her Mom With Her Success
There’s no denying the fact that Claudia has worked very hard to get where she is, but she knows she couldn’t have done it by herself. During an interview with The Sunday Post, Claudia shared that her mother is truly the reason she’s been able to accomplish so much. Claudia said, “my mum has been incredibly supportive. She always told me that she didn’t want me to give up on something that I loved.”
6. She Is Buddhist
Claudia has practiced Buddhism for many years, and her faith has played a major role in her life. While talking to You Magazine, Claudia said, “I don’t think I would have been an actress had I not practised Buddhism. I can be deeply sensitive, so Buddhism being the centre of my life has given me the courage to go for the things I want without fear holding me back.”
7. She Is Not Into Social Media
As a young actress whose career has recently been getting a lot of attention, social media is the perfect place for Claudia to be. Unfortunately, however, you won’t find her on there. Claudia doesn’t really care for social media or spending a lot of time on her phone in general.
8. She Has Had Lots Of Odd Jobs
Finding success as an actress isn’t an easy thing to do, and if often takes people years to start gaining traction. Needless to say, lots of actors often find themselves working random jobs to make ends meet at various points in their careers. Claudia is no exception. She’s had a variety of odd jobs over the years including being a dog walker.
9. She Feels Most Comfortable In Comedic Roles
At this point in her career, Claudia is more well-known for being a comedic actress. Her sense of humor and impeccable comedic timing have made comedy the place where she feels the most comfortable. As she expands her career, she is taking on more dramatic roles and she’s grateful for the opportunity to show her range.
10. She Is In Her 30s
Eloise Bridgerton’s age isn’t explicitly stated in the series, but since she is the younger sibling of Daphne, viewers can assume that the character is a teenager. In real life, however, many people will be surprised to know that Claudia Jessie is actually in her early 30s.