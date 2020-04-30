Makeup expert Claudia Soare aka Norvina, is Romanian born, but resides in sunny California, in Beverly Hills, to be exact. Her parents are Anastasia and Victor Soare and Norvina is the only child of the two. Victor sought after asylum to the US in the late 1980’s, and in doing so, it caused a separation between he and his wife and daughter until the the asylum was granted. Norvina has been exposed to the world of beauty since she was young, due to her mother’s interest and talents in the field. Her mother has worked as an aesthetician, salon owner, and owns her own beauty brand. Norvina has followed her mother’s footsteps and is now paving her own way in the beauty industry as a makeup vlogger, influencer and makeup designer and artist. You might recognize this beauty from her YouTube tutorials or makeup line, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Soare aka Norvina.

1. Grew up answering to two names

Soare’s mother had intended to name her daughter Norvina Soare, however, due to Romanian rules, her mother was forbidden from using Norvina as her official name on her birth certificate being that the name Norvina, isn’t considered a Romanian name. Anastasia has said that despite Claudia being her official first name, she wanted to call her daughter by Norvina, but through the years, Norvina went by both. As an adult, however, she chose Norvina due to its distinctness.

2. Her mother is a self-made billionaire

Soare’s mother, Anastasia, is an entrepreneur who works in the beauty industry. She got her start in the US, working as an aestheticism in a salon in the 1990’s. Soon after, she realized how little attention eyebrows were getting when it came to beauty and turned her focus on shaping and contouring eyebrows and earned the nickname, “Eyebrow Queen.” Her passion and talent for beauty, and eyebrows, led her to open her own beauty salon, which elicited the business of several famous models, like Faye Dunaway, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Today, she’s the sole proprietor of her own beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills, which has made her a very wealthy woman.

3. She’s the president of her mother’s company

According to Distractify, not only did Soare get involved in her mother’s beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills, but she is the president of her mother’s company. Soare didn’t start out at the top of the company, however. Early on, she worked the front desk, then marketing and eventually in the makeup end of the business, and through the years she’s not only proved to inherit the knack for beauty, but she’s learned a thing or two about running a business.

4. She’s a beauty vlogger on a popular YouTube channel

James Charles is an openly gay makeup artist who has become extremely popular in the world of beauty. The young makeup artist started his own YouTube channel where he offers makeup tips and tutorials and Soare acts as an active vlogger host on his channel on a regular basis.

5. Her father is a captain

Soare’s mother is well-known due to her beauty brand and connections in Hollywood in the beauty industry. She’s made millions with her business and has become a well respected and prominent business woman. But Soare’s father was also a respectable man and held a very respectable job. Soare’s father is the captain of a ship and it’s what he was doing when he brought his family to the US. Soare’s mother and father, Victor, divorced in 1994, approximately 7 years after she was born.

6. Her grandmother was a tailor

Not only does Soare get her gift of what looks good in the world of makeup and beauty, but she has an eye for fashion, too, which she says comes from her grandmother who was a tailor, according to, The Famous People. Soare says that her mother kind of has an idea of what looks good, as a part of growing up with someone in the clothing business, but Norvina believes that she inherited even more of an eye for fashion than her mother.

7. Do you know her natural hair color?

If you know who Soare is, then you probably know that she’s a fan of changing hair colors – it’s a signature beauty move of hers. And the bolder, the better. She’s donned hues of reds, purples and other colors, and the many different colors and changes often make people wonder what her natural hair color really is. So just in case you didn’t know and have wondered, her natural hair color is blonde.

8. She’s never seen Friends

You don’t have to be a fan of the show to have seen at least one episode of it, and that show is the popular sitcom, Friends. The show that followed the lives of five quirky friends was popular in the 90’s and gained a huge fan-base. It seems like everyone has seen the show, but if you ask Soare, she’ll tell you that she’s never seen even one episode, which many people find it very hard to believe.

9. She has a lookalike

Another beauty expert just happens to be Soare’s lookalike. Jaclyn Hill has her own YouTube channel and it’s a ‘beauty,’ too. The young beauty expert started offering makeup and beauty tutorials on YouTube in 2011, and it’s often loaded with celebrity makeup tips, and the tips have gained her a huge following. But her awesome beauty tips aren’t the only thing she’s associated with – she’s also known for having a non-biological twin, and that’s Norvina Soare. Soare has acknowledged her lookalike and has agreed that the two look an awful lot alike, claiming they look even more alike in person, too, according to Revelist.

10. She’s been questioned about her gender identity

Soare has been the topic of gender identity with people questioning whether she’s a drag queen or transgender. Eventually, Soares responded to the question on her social media account, replying, “Drag queens have taught me how to be unapologetically me, it’s the most accepting community for every kind of beauty. Welcome to 2019 tho[ugh].”