10 Things You Didn’t Know about Coby Bell

If you don’t recognize the name Coby Bell, you will surely recognize his face. The actor has done some big work in his time as an actor in Hollywood, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. He’s made it his mission in life to do what he can to become one of the most famous stars in the world, and he’s doing well so far. He’s been in many of the best primetime shows, and he’s not holding anything back as he works on becoming the most famous. He’s got a fun history, but many people know very little about him. We think it’s time to change that.
1. He’s from Orange County
Born and raised in Orange County, he had a chance to grow up in one of the most beautiful places in the world. He was able to grow up in the place where the sun and the surf are always out, and we imagine he spent a great deal of time outside. He was born on May 11, 1975.
2. His Dad is Famous
His father is a famous man. His name is Michel Bell, and he’s a Broadway actor. His father is African-American, and his mother is white. It’s where he gets his exceptionally great coloring, and undoubtedly also his good looks.
3. He Went to College
He’s a smart man. He went to San Jose State University where he studied hard and did well. When he graduated from college, he did so with honors. That’s not an easy feat for many, but he was able to make it seem easy while also having a life and thinking about his dream of acting.
4. He’s A Musician
When he is not busy acting and changing the world with those skills, he’s busy doing what he can with other things. He spends his time working on his musical talents. He’s a songwriter in a reggae band, and that’s a very cool thing to get to say.
5. He Has Four Kids
This is where Coby Bell and I are very similar. He and his wife have four kids. They have three girls and a boy. My husband and I have four kids, and they are also three girls and a boy. He also has a set of boy/girl twins, and we have a set of boy/girl twins. However, his other two girls are also twins while ours are not. How fun is that?
6. He Cares About Youth
Let’s be clear when we say that you cannot be someone who has kids and not care about youth. You cannot be someone who cares about other people without caring about your own family. He does both. He cares about his own kids, and those who need a mentor. He spends a great deal of his time with the Big Brothers of America organization volunteering his time.
7. He’s Doing All Right
Coby Bell is not living a hard life. In fact, he is doing all right. He has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million, and that is such a great place to be. He’s working, he’s earning a good living, and he’s making sure he’s able to focus on things that are within his means.
8. His Wife is Lovely
Her name is Aviss Bell, and they’ve been married for 20 years. They wed in 2001, and she’s become very famous as his wife and other half. She attended school at Long Beach State University, and she carries a degree in Sports Psychology.
9. They are a Private Couple
This is not a couple who spends their time making things very obvious to the world. They like to live their life as privately as possible with their family, and they do not spend their time focused on anything other than themselves. They like to live and have a good time, but they like to keep the world out of their private lives.
10. Their Kids are Older
Their kids are older, now. Their first set of twins was born in 2003, which means that they will turn18 in 2021. Their second set of twins was born in 2008, which means they are set to welcome a new set of teenagers into the house this year. That’s a huge deal, though they’ve already been through it. My husband and I will see our oldest turn 13 this year, and it already feels like such a major milestone moment in our lives – and we cannot even begin to think of the babies turning 13. All the prayers and love to this sweet family as they entire this new chapter.