Since breaking into the entertainment industry nearly 20 years ago, Cole Walliser has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the business. His skills as a director have earned him the respect of people all over the world, and he’s become a fixture at all of the biggest red carpet events thanks to his GlamBOT. No matter what kind of project Cole is working on, you can always count on him to bring the highest level of creativity. His ability to bring ideas to life on camera is something you just don’t see every day and people are always looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Cole Walliser.
1. He Got His Start By Making Skateboarding Videos
Cole’s interest in recording videos started at a fairly early age. He was about 14-years-old when he picked up a camera and started filming skate videos for his friends. Although it started off as just a hobby, it didn’t take him long to realize that it was something he wanted to do on a serious level.
2. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Cole was born and raised in Canada and he comes from a diverse ethnic background. During an interview with Hapa Mag, he said, “I’m half-Chinese and half-German/Swiss. Which is sorta my rote answer. I actually did a DNA test maybe last year and I found out I am 6% Thai and Indonesian and then 6% Balkan, which is Greek/Romanian/Bulgarian. So I have a little bit of extra stuff which might explain my crazy curly hair. Which I think is a little unique, but yeah, that’s my DNA makeup.”
3. He’s Done Some Acting
Directing is the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Cole, but he hasn’t spent his entire career behind the camera. He has had a few acting roles over the years including an appearance as a dancer in an episode of The L Word in 2004. His most recent acting role was in the 2020 movie Film Fest.
4. He Has A Large TikTok Following
Cole Walliser may not be a member of Gen Z, but he’s still managed to find a great deal of success on TikTok. Most of his content is made up of footage from red carpets, and the internet seems to be loving it. He currently has 8.8 million followers on the platform and his content has gotten more than 130 million likes.
5. He Studied Psychology
There was once a time in his life where Cole was on a very traditional path and he envisioned himself working in an entirely different field. Cole has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of British Columbia. It’s unclear whether or not he ever worked in the psychology field.
6. He Started A Coffee Company
Directing isn’t the only thing Cole is passionate about. He is also an avid coffee drinker and his love for the beverage inspired him to start a business. Ironically, however, Cole didn’t start drinking coffee until 2016. He went on to start a company called Café Colione.
7. He’s A Brand Ambassador
TikTok isn’t the only place where Cole has built a massive following. He also has more than 2 million followers on Instagram which has allowed him to partner with brands to help market their products. He is currently a brand ambassador for Bulk Homme USA.
8. He Understands The Importance Of Representation
Cole is really passionate about what he does, and he wants to use his platform to help make a difference. He told Hapa Mag, “I definitely look forward to putting Asian-Americans, mixed-race people, and just having proper representation in my work. I think that is a really exciting thing because it is a tangible difference that I think that I can contribute to. If I can put an Asian into my work, and especially someone mixed I just think that’s a cool opportunity for kids to see people that look like them finding success and doing something cool and making art…”
9. He Never Went To Film School
Most people have probably assumed that Cole went to film school, but that isn’t the case at all. He learned everything he knows simply by getting out and doing it. While formal education can definitely hold value, Cole is a great example of how it’s not always necessary.
10. Pulp Fiction Is His Favorite Movie
Long before Cole started working on his own projects, he was a fan just like the rest of us. In a Q&A on his Instagram profile, Cole revealed that Pulp Fiction is his favorite movie of all time. Since its release in 1994, the movie has gone on to be considered a cult classic.