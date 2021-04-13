Finding success in the entertainment industry is something that can take some people decades to achieve. Conrad Khan, however, has managed to do it in a very short period of time. Still in his early 20s, Conrad was just a child when he made his debut on-screen appearance, and it quickly became clear that he was going to be a star. Conrad is best known for his role in the films The Huntsman: Winter’s War and County Lines. In 2021, he decided to head back to the small screen with a role in the show Baptiste. His authenticity and versatility have a way of pulling people in and Conrad can always be counted on to put on a good show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Conrad Khan.
1. He’s Fron London
Conrad was born and raised in London. As far as we can tell, he still lives there and hasn’t expressed any interest in moving. He comes from a close-knit family where his mother teaches fashion history and his father works in health policy. Both of Conrad’s parents have always supported his acting aspirations.
2. He’s Already Been Nominated For A BAFTA
Being nominated for a BAFTA in the UK is essentially the equivalent of being nominated for an Academy Award in the United States. Conrad told Harper’s BAZAAR, “To be nominated for a BAFTA is a lifetime achievement, and for it to come at such a young age, personally it’s really humbling. But at the same time, it gives me energy. It’s the reason I get up every day. And just to be talked about among some of the past nominees… I mean, just looking at that list, it amazes me every time. I’m still coming to terms with it. I’m still pinching myself.”
3. He Likes To Travel
Conrad is the kind of person who is always looking forward to having new experiences and traveling is one of the best ways to get them. There’s simply nothing like being immersed in a different culture. Thanks to his career, he has gotten the chance to visit all sorts of different places and there are probably a lot of other destinations on his list.
4. He Was Chosen Out Of Hundreds Of People For His Role In County Lines
The casting process is always hectic and it can be extremely difficult for an actor to stand out among hundreds of other people going for the same part. Conrad managed to do it, though. He was chosen out of 300 people who had auditioned for the role of Tyler in County Lines.
5. He Loves Art
As a creative person, it’s only right that Conrad is drawn to creative things. A quick scroll through his Instagram profile shows that Conrad really seems to love art. From photography to painting, he loves to soak it all in. We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that he is an artist himself.
6. He’s A Very Calm Person
Getting into character can be challenging for actors, especially when they don’t have much in common with the character they’re playing. That’s the situation Conrad found himself in when he was playing Tyler. Conrad told Independent, “I’m not a very angry person. I don’t think I’ve ever shouted at anyone in my life. So to get into that kind of headspace and not just be angry, but be violent, and not just to anybody, but to the maternal, loving figure in your life – that was challenging.”
7. He Also Wants To Get On The Other Side Of The Camera
At this point in time, Conrad is focused mostly on acting, but that won’t always be the case. Conrad is already thinking about the future and he has plans to mix things up. He went to school to study screenwriting and directing and he eventually hopes to get behind-the-scenes and tell stories from the other side.
8. He’s Signed To A Management Agency
Working with an agency can be a great way for actors to get their names out there and get access to more opportunities. Conrad is currently signed to Curtis Brown which has a long history of representing many talented stars from all areas of the entertainment industry.
9. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Despite being young and famous, Conrad doesn’t seem to be interested in all of the hype that comes with social media. Although he does have an Instagram account, he posts very sparingly. When he does post, many of his photos don’t even include him. This ties in with the fact that he seems to be a pretty private person overall.
10. He Doesn’t Like Telling People He’s An Actor
Most actors can’t wait to tell people about their career and the various projects they’ve worked on, but that isn’t Conrad. In an interview with NME Conrad said, “If someone doesn’t ask me about it, I don’t really have reason to tell them. My career is not something I advertise.”