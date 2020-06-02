10 Things You Didn’t Know About Corey Rathgeber

Rathgeber is a reality television personality who is best known for his appearances on “90-Day Fiance.” He has brought his share of drama to the reality television series, but this is one of the things that has made him popular with fans of the show. Everyone’s trying to keep up with a guy that’s got a lot going on. To update you and bring you up to speed on Corey Rathgeber, here are 10 things you may not know about him.
1. He sold stripteases online
Corey Rathgeber joined the rest of the cast in doing whatever he could to make a buck. Selling things online seems to be one of the more popular ways that the cast brings in a few extra dollars, but he got really creative. Rathgeber toned his body and then advertises virtual lap dances for any fans that didn’t mind parting with $39 a dance. His virtual striptease went over well, but he didn’t share much about the stats on them. Nor has there been a comment about how Evelyn took it. He sold the dances on a site called Fanbound.
2. He and Evelin Villegas have been on-again/off-again
Rathgeber and his lady love Evelin have had a rough go of it. They’ve spent six years together but it hasn’t been peaches and cream for either of them. Although it’s obvious that they have a very special relationship, it’s been volatile, to say the least. They’ve been madly in love, then called it quits, only to reunite several times during the course of their relationship.
3. Corey and Evelin came clean about their issues
To spice up the show, Rathgeber and Evelin shared some of the problems that they’ve had in their relationship. They’ve gone back and forth for some time trying to decide if they can really make a go of it together. Evelin was having issues committing to their relationship and Corey grew weary of it, giving her an ultimatum. Ultimatums don’t usually go very well, and this created a bit more drama.
4. He sent a weird message that left fans confused
Viewers of “90 Day Fiance” are looking for any tidbits that they can get about their favorite couples on the show. He posted a message on social media just prior to his move to Ecuador that told her how much he valued the time they’ve been together, thanked her for everything she does and said he would always love her whether together or if they went their separate ways. This left fans wondering what he meant by that and if it signaled an impending breakup.
5. He put a bar in Evelin’s name
Corey owns a bar and he intended for it to be a nest egg for them as a couple. He put the bar in her name, and since he has done that, she’s taken complete control of it. We’re not sure what this means if anything. It doesn’t seem likely that he would put something in her name if he wasn’t planning to hang around. He did this before he moved to Ecuador to be with her though, so maybe it was an offering that shows his love and commitment to her.
6. Corey got in trouble in Ecuador
Rathgeber wasn’t in Ecuador for very long before he broke one of their rules and got arrested. Although he’s known for having minor scrapes with the law, this time he was picked up for drinking and driving. We learned that he had been arrested a few months ago and although the case has not yet been handled by the courts, It’s hard to know what might happen over the offense.
7. He was arrested a second time in Ecuador
Corey Rathgeber just can’t seem to stay out of trouble in Ecuador. While he was arrested for drinking and driving earlier he has gone out and committed a completely different crime. In Ecuador, there is a strict curfew in force due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Rathgeber violated the curfew law, totally disregarding it, but he found out what happens when you do. Everyone around there is taking the threat to life and health appropriately seriously, and he was led away from the beach shirtless, in handcuffs. Although Ecuadorian officials take this offense very seriously, it was his first offense so he is only likely to receive a ticket and a fine for the first time around. The penalties are likely to get a lot stiffer for repeat offenses though.
8. Corey confirmed that he and Evelin are still together
There have been numerous rumors about Evelin and Corey calling it quits. Corey confirmed that the couple definitely has had their ups and downs, but despite this fact, the two are still in love and they are still together. This was the last that we heard about it but it’s hard to tell what the status will be in their relationship next week. He said that the rumors about their split were completely false.
9. Corey Rathgeber is big on social media
We knew that Corey Rathgeber was one of the more popular contestants on “90 Day Fiance” but we didn’t know just how popular he is with fans until we checked out his social media. On Instagram alone, he has 129,000 followers. So far he’s made 236 posts and he is following 499 others. There are plenty of fans who figured out that following him on this page is a good way to keep up on what’s trending between him and Evelin.
10. Corey’s Instagram is a great place to find updates
When we visited his Instagram page we not only saw some great photos we also saw that he has come great categories if you want to get specific information. He lists the various parts of the franchised show with “90 Day Fiance TOW S1,” “What Now S4” “Self Quarantined S2” and his YouTube, Cameo, Facebook and Only Fans links.