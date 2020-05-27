Every season of every show in the 90 Day Fiance Franchise is full of lots of interesting people and situations. Although they each have their place in 90 Day history, Cortney Reardanz’ story is one of the most memorable. In 2017, Cortney was featured on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. During her time on the show, she traveled to Spain to meet her boyfriend, Antonio. Initially, Antonio didn’t seem to be too interested in meeting up and many viewers started to believe that he was a catfish. Although he actually was who he said he was, the relationship still proved to have more than its fair share of speed bumps. Although Cortney’s relationship is no longer being featured on the show, she still remains an infamous figure in many viewers’ memories. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cortney Reardanz from 90 Day Fiance.
1. She Studied Finance
Let’s face it, when you see people on reality TV, your first thought is that they probably don’t have anything else to do. However, that’s not entirely true for Cortney. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2012 although she hasn’t mentioned which school she attended. If all else fails, at least Cortney has a solid education to fall back on.
2. She Loves To Travel
Even though most viewers’ last memory of Cortney is her dealing with disappointment in Spain, she has really and truly been living her best life. Cortney loves to travel and she’s had the opportunity to visit places all over the world. Some of the places she’s been include Mexico City and Budapest.
3. She’s Struggled With Insecurities
In an Instagram post in April 2020, Cortney revealed that she struggled with weight for many years. As a result, her confidence was greatly impacted. She said, ” I destroyed a lot of my childhood pics because I felt ashamed & embarrassed. I was bullied/teased. My mom would have to beg me to go to school. Sometimes I ate lunch alone or skipped recess. Every night, I would cry myself to sleep. At times, I wanted to give up. ‘ Fortunately, Cortney gained more confidence during her college years.
4. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Since appearing on 90 Day, Cortney has gained a pretty impressive following on social media. At the moment, she has 77,000 followers. But having a large number of followers isn’t just for show, it’s actually become a business opportunity for Cortney. She is a brand ambassador for a company called Viva Resorts and often shares paid content with her followers.
5. She’s A Talented Makeup Artist
If there’s one thing you’ll never catch Cortney without, it’s a beat face. Cortney loves makeup and she has a natural talent for putting together a nice look. It’s unclear whether or not she is currently doing makeup for other people, but judging by the way she does her own it’s something she should definitely consider.
6. She’s A 90 Day Fan
Not only was Cortney a cast member in the franchise, but she’s also a 90 Day Fiance fan. If you’ve ever seen the show you know just how easy it is to get roped in. Cortney has been keeping up with the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and she’s been very entertained by the current couples.
7. She Thinks 90 Day Producers Brainwash Cast Members
During an interview with the Domenick Nati Show, Cortney shared some insight on her experience being a cast member on 90 Day Fiance. Although she wouldn’t go into detail on whether or not the show is real or fake, she did say that she feels producers brainwash cast members to an extent. Cortney said that they were often asked to discuss the same situation over and over again which resulted in constantly bringing up old feelings.
8. She Was Drunk While Filming Most Of The Show
Constantly being in front of a camera isn’t easy, and this is something Cortney experienced first hand while filming the show. In order to cope with her anxiety, she drank a lot during filming. She said, “Honestly I was drunk as f*ck on the show because I was so shy and nervous. I was like drinking before filming, all through filming, like I was just so nervous and it made me more talkative or get out of my head. But the producer was sitting like six or seven feet away from me so I’d have to like stare at him and answer questions and I think it was difficult when I was drunk.”
9. She’s Back On The Market
You’ve probably already assumed this, but things between Cortney and Antonio didn’t work out. However, she didn’t let them discourage her from looking for love again. Recently, Cortney has been dating a man named Andy, but it looks like their relationship might not make it through quarantine.
10. She’s Not A Fan of Ed ‘ Big Ed’ Brown
Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown is definitely one of the stand out cast members of this season of Before the 90 Days. However, Cortney isn’t a fan. She thinks that Ed was using his ex-girlfriend Rose, who lives in the Philippines. She also believes that the way Ed treated Rose appeared to be a ploy to tear down her self esteem.