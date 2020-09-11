Courtney Henggeler has been in the acting business for almost 20 years, but she hasn’t always gotten the respect and attention she deserves. Most of the roles she’s had throughout her career have been guest appearances or minor recurring roles. However, that started to change in 2018 when she was cast as Amanda LaRusso in the series Cobra Kai. The series originally streamed on YouTube but has since been released on Netflix. The opportunity has given Courtney the chance to share her talent with a wider audience and it’s clear that Courtney has some serious star power. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Courtney Henggeler.
1. She Fell In Love With Performing At A Young Age
Courtney isn’t the type of actor who got bit by the acting bug later in life, in fact, she’s the exact opposite. She’s always loved to perform and from an early age she showed an interest in entertaining others. Once she started taking it seriously, that interest quickly turned into a real career opportunity.
2. She’s A Wife And Mother
Even in 2020 there’s a common belief that women can’t have it all. People tend to be under the impression that if a women wants to have a successful career she can’t focus on having a family and vice versa. However, Courtney is proof that you can have both. She has been married for more than 20 years and she’s the proud mother of two children.
3. She Would Love To Work With Tina Fey
Courtney has gotten the opportunity to work with lots of big names over the years, but there are a few more she’d love to get the chance to collaborate with. Tina Fey is at the top of the list of people she wants to work with and most would agree that it’s easy to see why.
4. She Likes To Sing
Acting has been Courtney’s bread and butter for many years, but it isn’t the only thing she’s good at. Courtney is a woman of many talents and she’s also got an incredible singing voice. However, it doesn’t look like she’s ever released any music of her own or has any plans to.
5. She Almost Quit Acting Before Cobra Kai
Landing the role on Cobra Kai has been a game changer for Courtney, but it almost didn’t happen. She told Daily Actor, “at the time that I got the audition, I was quitting acting. I just had my baby and I was like, “I don’t even know if I even want to go back.” I’ve been doing this for so long and I just feel like I was just doing my lateral moves.” Her husband was able to convince her to stick it out and she ended up being picked for the role.
6. She Auditioned For Orange Is The New Black
Courtney has made appearances in lots of TV shows over the years, and Orange is the New Black almost made its way on the list. She auditioned for the pilot episode of the show but wasn’t cast. At the time, she had doubts about how successful a Netflix series could possibly be, but OITNB turned out to be a trail blazer for the streaming platform.
7. She’s A New Jersey Native
Courtney was born and raised in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. It was there that she developed her love for acting and began gaining experience. However, once she decided that acting was something she really wanted to do on a professional level she decided to relocate to Los Angeles.
8. She Blew An Audition In Front Of Tori Spelling
Every actor has at least one story about an audition that went horribly wrong. Courtney Henggeler’s just so happened to be in front of Tori Spelling. In her interview with Daily Actor, Courtney shared that she had auditioned for a role in a show as Tori Spelling’s best friend. When she got to the part of the audition where she had to read lines with Spelling, she froze and couldn’t stop shaking.
9. Troop Beverly Hills Really Inspired Her To Get Into Acting
Most actors can remember the exact moment when they knew they wanted to have a career in acting. For Courtney, that moment came after watching the 1989 movie, Troop Beverly Hills. Courtney told Pop Culturalist that if she had to pick a classic 80s movie to be remade into a TV series it would definitely be Troop Beverly Hills.
10. She’s A Hip-Hop Fan
Courtney doesn’t just like to sing, she also likes to listen to music. Many people would probably be surprised to know that she’s a hip-hop fan and she enjoys listening to Ol’ Dirty Bastard who was best-known for being a member of the rap group, Wu-Tang Clan.