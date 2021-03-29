Many people who enter the entertainment industry at a young age often struggle to keep things together when they reach adulthood. Fortunately for Cricket Wampler, she hasn’t had that problem. Now 20-years-old, Cricket has been acting professionally for almost half her life. After having a handful of relatively small parts, Cricket is getting ready to make her major debut thanks to the upcoming Disney + series, Big Shot. Starring John Stamos, Big Shot follows a college basketball coach who loses his job and takes a position as a teacher at an all-girls high school. Cricket’s character, Samantha, is one of the students. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Cricket Wampler.
1. She Is Originally From Ohio
Cricket was born and raised in the Toledo, OH area. While she will always be proud of her midwestern roots, it was clear that Ohio wasn’t the best place to be to start a career in the entertainment industry. She relocated to Los Angeles are an early age to put herself in a better position to focus on her career.
2. Her Siblings Are Also Actors
Cricket isn’t the only person in the Wampler family who was born to be a performer, both of her are also in the entertainment industry . Her sister, Carrie Wampler, is also an actress who is best known for her role in Tales of Titans. Cricket’s brother, Phillip, is an actor, writer, director, and producer. Most recently, he was in an episode of Damage Control.
3. She Is A Dancer
At this point in her career, most people know Cricket for her work as an actress. However, there was once a time in her life where she was best-known for dancing. She is a trained dancer who has been performing for several years. It appears that ballet is the genre she specializes in.
4. She Loves Fashion
Cricket doesn’t seem to have a background in modeling, but she definitely has the fashion sense to rip the runway. She has a great sense and she enjoys putting together all sorts of different looks. She isn’t afraid to take risks and she’s all about incorporating bold patterns and prints into her clothing.
5. She Enjoys Her Privacy
Most of us are used to knowing a lot about celebrities’ private lives, but Cricket’s fans have probably noticed there isn’t lots of personal information about her on the internet. Even though Cricket enjoying the attention she’s getting from her work, she is a private person who prefers keeping the details of her personal life to herself.
6. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
Racial tensions in the United States have been bubbling since the country was founded, and in 2020 things reached a level that many people thought was just a thing of the past. In June 2020, Cricket participated in a virtual show of solidarity called Blackout Tuesday.
7. She Loves Working With Young People
Cricket may be young, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be an inspiration to other young people. In addition to being a dancer herself, Cricket has also been a teacher to young dancers. Now that her acting career is really taking off, she probably doesn’t have much time to teach and do some of the other things she enjoys.
8. She Is All About Good Vibes
Maintaining a positive attitude is always easier said than done. When things get rough it’s easy to get down and feel like nothing good is ever going to happen again. Cricket, however, is the kind of person who prefers to see the glass as half full. Cricket is a positive person and she loves spreading that feeling to everyone she comes in contact with.
9. She Is Grateful For All Her Supporters
Trying to build a successful acting career can be a long and lonely journey. Luckily for Cricket, she has lots of people who have been more than happy to go along on the journey with her. In addition to having a very supportive family, she’s also built a dedicated fan base. There’s no doubt that her following is only going to grow as she continues to get more opportunities.
10. It Is Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
For lots of actors, drama school is seen as a neccesary step on the road to becoming a professional. Still, there are plenty of actors who choose to forego school and jump right into the audition process. There’s no information on whether Cricket has gone to drama school or undergone any training. We weren’t any to find any mention of her attending any schools or acting programs.