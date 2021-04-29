Damian Romeo has only been in the TV world since 2017, but he’s already found ways to make his mark on the industry. 2021, however, has been an exceptionally successful year for Damian. He got his breakout opportunity when he was cast in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. The show was the first time he’d earned a major role in a series and he made sure that the opportunity didn’t go to waste. Since the show’s debut, Damian has been getting a lot of well-deserved attention. Now that the show has been officially renewed for a second season, viewers can rest assured that they’ll be seeing more of Damian in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Damian Romeo.
1. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Damian has been acting for much of his life and he’s always had a special knack when it comes to performing. Still, however, he has put in a lot of work to make sure that his natural talent reaches its full potential. Damian studied at the University of Toronto where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theater.
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
The internet has made it easier than ever for people to directly connect with their favorite celebrities, and Cameo has taken things a step further. The platform allows celebrities and influencers to record and sell personalized video messages. Damian has an account on the platform, but unfortunately, he isn’t accepting any new orders at the moment.
3. He Is A TikToker
As a young actor, Damian understands the importance of being active on social media and he has put a lot of time into building his online presence. On top of having a large following on Instagram, Damian is also a regular TikTok user. His videos have gotten nearly 465,000 likes. This is very impressive considering the fact that he’s only posted six TikToks.
4. He Is In The Military
Damian was born and raised in Canada and he’s very proud of his country. So proud, in fact, that he joined the Canadian Armed Forces where he served as an infantry soldier. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Damian was deployed to help with relief efforts across the country.
5. He Is Still Adjusting To Fame
Even though Damian has been in the industry for nearly a decade, it wasn’t until Ginny & Georgia that he started to get lots of attention. While talking to Monsters and Critics, Damian said, “I haven’t changed, I’m still the same guy, But the world around me has changed. The way people see me has changed.”
6. He Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors
Sometimes its the simple things in life that bring the most joy, no matter how much money a person has. This is a concept that Damian hasn’t lost touch with. Damian is an outdoors kind of guy. He enjoys a variety of activities including hiking, diving, and meeting different animals.
7. He Loves To Travel
Damian has a serious case of wanderlust and his travels have brought him to several different parts of the world. Damian told Monsters and Critics, “The unique thing that travel gifts you is that, when you’ve seen as much as I’ve seen, you start to realize that human beings are kind of all the same.”
8. He Likes To Take Baths
Once people reach a certain age they tend to prefer showers over baths, but it looks like Damian is tapping back into his younger years. Apparently, Damian has a thing for baths and he’s been building up a small collection of bath bombs. Hopefully, he’ll keep the trend going.
9. He Always Shows His Fans Love
Damian is fully aware of the fact that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the love and support of his fans. That’s something that he doesn’t take for granted and he makes it a point to let that be known. While it’s very common for people to show their favorite celebrities love, Damian has decided to take things a step further. He enjoys returning the favor and he often shares images of artwork that his fans make for him.
10. Family Is Important To Him
Damian comes from a close-knit family and he is the middle of three children. Even though his schedule has gotten increasingly busy over the last year or so, Damian hasn’t turned his back on the people who have been with him since the beginning. He enjoys spending time with his family and is thankful that they’ve been with him every step of his journey.