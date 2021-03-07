10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dana Wolf

Unless you are a diehard fan, it can be difficult to keep up with all the social media influencers and YouTubers who have become famous over the past few years. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are among some of the most well-known, but it’s still possible many people only recognize Rae’s name because she hangs out regularly with Kourtney Kardashian. If you don’t know who they are, you might not care much about who Dana Wolf is. Or, maybe you do. Maybe you heard the rumors, and you’ve seen her name in the press lately, so we thought we might bring you the down low on just how Dana Wolf – alleged other woman in Bryce Hall’s life – ended up with her name all over the internet.
1. She’s Been Accused of Having an Affair with Bryce Hall
He’s a TikTok star who is dating Addison Rae, who is another TikTok star. We don’t really know what they are famous for other than the fact that people like to watch them post quick clips of themselves online doing whatever they feel like doing at the moment. They’ve been dating for some time now, and they seem like the sweetest internet couple in the minds of their followers. However, Dana Wolf is apparently the other woman in their relationship.
2. Bryce Hall Denies it All
When someone came out on the internet and said that Bryce Hall headed to Las Vegas in 2021 and had a secret affair with another woman, that woman was named Dana Wolf. However, he is denying everything that is being said about him online right now. He said he did not cheat on Addison Rae with anyone, let alone Dana Wolf.
3. She’s Only 22
She’s still very young, and so are the other two who have been linked with her lately. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are also very young, so this situation might just be a situation that involves a lot of immaturities, quick fame, and the side effects that go along with that. Of course, we cannot confirm these rumors.
4. She Has a Mature Job
Dana Wolf is not a TikTok star, but she is a star. She’s a porn star. She films adult videos and makes her living as an adult film star. She allegedly had a night of hooking up with Bryce Hall when he was recently in Las Vegas, and that’s why it seems that he and Addison Rae have allegedly broken up.
5. She Has a Large Following
Her Instagram following alone is impressive. She has approximately 85k followers, and we’d probably guess most of them are men based on the simple fact that most of her photos are of her wearing next to nothing. She is not at all afraid to bare it all, but she can’t be in her line of work.
6. She’s Extremely Confident
She’s a lovely young woman, and she’s very confident. She has the ability to post provocative photos of herself online wearing next to nothing on a regular basis, and that tells us she’s very confident in her body and her appearance.
7. She’s a Believer in Overall Health
Dana Wolf posted a photo of herself poolside back in July of 2020, and she mentioned how important overall health is. She asks her followers and fans to check in with themselves. She wants them to realize that health is not just about your outward appearance, but how you feel. She wants to encourage meditation, and she wants them to focus on how they feel on the inside just as often as they focus on the exterior.
8. She’s Relatively Private
Yes, we do realize that this is an oxymoron relating to a woman who makes adult videos for a living, but it’s true. She’s not sharing anything about her personal life on the internet. We have no idea who her family is, if she’s seeing anyone, where she might live. She does keep some things to herself.
9. She Allegedly Told On Herself
The reason this entire cheating scandal came about is that she allegedly text a friend to tell them she did something bad, and when they asked what it was, she confessed. At first, she said she slept with someone who has a girlfriend, and then she went on to name him by name and give some details. Of course, no one can verify this, but it seems like the reason the rumors started.
10. She Might be Facing Legal Troubles
Word on the street is that Bryce Hall is taking legal action regarding the rumors that he cheated on his girlfriend. We cannot confirm that these legal actions are directed at her or the person who allegedly leaked the private text conversation, but he is allegedly not sitting back.