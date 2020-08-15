Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan (sometimes called Danny Chan Kwok-Kwan) has been kicking bad boy butt on screen for many years. He began his acting career with an appearance in the film Huai hai zi ju le bu. Since then, he has gone on to play dozens over other roles. However, what he is best-known for his portrayal of the legendary Bruce Lee. Not only does Danny bear a striking resemblance to Lee, but he also has a similar skill set. Danny has played Lee several times in her career, most recently in the 2019 film, Ip Man 4: The Finale. While Danny’s roles as Lee are what have made him famous, there’s much more to him than that. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan.
1. He Was In A Rock Band
Acting isn’t Danny’s first experience working in the entertainment industry. When he began his career, he was the lead singer of a rock band called Poet. Danny’s band days may be over, but he still loves music and also plays the guitar. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track any of the band’s music down.
2. He’s a Bruce Lee Fan
Bruce Lee is widely considered one of the most influential actors of his generation. His acting and martial arts skills helped to change how Asian characters are portrayed on TV and in films. Needless to say, playing a legendary actor like Bruce Lee would be an honor for anyone. However, it was extra special to Danny because he had always been a fan of Bruce Lee’s work.
3. He’s Not Active On Social Media
Social media has become a popular way for celebrities to connect with fans and build their brand. However, Danny doesn’t have a strong social media presence. There are no verified accounts associated with his name. However, there is an Instagram account that claims to be his official page.
4. He’s Trained In Martial Arts
When you see Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan beating people up he isn’t just drawing on his acting skills. He’s also drawing on the years of martial arts training that taught him how to make fight scenes as realistic as possible. He has been trained in Jeet Kune Do which is a fighting style developed and popularized by Bruce Lee.
5. He’s Been Acting For Over 25 Years
Some people who are not familiar with Danny’s work may think that he’s only been around for a decade or so, but his resume actually dates back way further than that. Danny is truly a veteran in the acting world. He made his first on screen appearance in 1995.
6. His Wife Is A Pop Star
Danny isn’t the only celebrity in his household. His wife, Emma Wong, is a pop star in Hong Kong. She is signed to Universal Music Group and has been releasing music since the early 2000s. In most recent years, however, Emme has also been working as an actress.
7. He’s A Private Person
Despite having been famous for the better part of 20 years, Danny still seems to shy away from the spotlight unless it’s work related. He appears to be a private person who doesn’t share many details about his personal life. When he does conduct interviews, he likes to keep them focused on the projects he’s working on.
8. He Speaks Several Languages
Being able to speak multiple languages isn’t a requirement to become an international star, but it definitely comes in handy. Knowing more than one language can give an actor more opportunities in different parts of the world. Danny can speak English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.
9. He Got Married In Bali
When Emme Wong and Danny tied the knot in 2014, they did so in a beautiful ceremony in Bali. The couple invited about 80 guests to join them on their special day. Emme wore a traditional white wedding gown while Danny went with a more non-traditional floral suit. During his speech, Danny said, “I have waited a long time for this day to happen, and with so many people here, I think this is the happiest moment of my life.” The couple now has one son together and he is his parents’ pride and joy.
10. He’s In A Netflix Series
Most people tend to think of Bruce Lee when they think of Danny, but that isn’t the only role he’s played. Danny is a cast member on the Netflix series, OCTB. The show follows an undercover police officer who has some run ins with the local mafia. Only one season has been released, but the second season is supposedly in the works.