Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan

47 seconds ago

Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan (sometimes called Danny Chan Kwok-Kwan) has been kicking bad boy butt on screen for many years. He began his acting career with an appearance in the film Huai hai zi ju le bu. Since then, he has gone on to play dozens over other roles. However, what he is best-known for his portrayal of the legendary Bruce Lee. Not only does Danny bear a striking resemblance to Lee, but he also has a similar skill set. Danny has played Lee several times in her career, most recently in the 2019 film, Ip Man 4: The Finale. While Danny’s roles as Lee are what have made him famous, there’s much more to him than that.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan.

1. He Was In A Rock Band

Acting isn’t Danny’s first experience working in the entertainment industry. When he began his career, he was the lead singer of a rock band called Poet. Danny’s band days may be over, but he still loves music and also plays the guitar. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track any of the band’s music down.

2. He’s a Bruce Lee Fan

Bruce Lee is widely considered one of the most influential actors of his generation. His acting and martial arts skills helped to change how Asian characters are portrayed on TV and in films. Needless to say, playing a legendary actor like Bruce Lee would be an honor for anyone. However, it was extra special to Danny because he had always been a fan of Bruce Lee’s work.

3. He’s Not Active On Social Media

Social media has become a popular way for celebrities to connect with fans and build their brand. However, Danny doesn’t have a strong social media presence. There are no verified accounts associated with his name. However, there is an Instagram account that claims to be his official page.

4. He’s Trained In Martial Arts

When you see Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan beating people up he isn’t just drawing on his acting skills. He’s also drawing on the years of martial arts training that taught him how to make fight scenes as realistic as possible. He has been trained in Jeet Kune Do which is a fighting style developed and popularized by Bruce Lee.

5. He’s Been Acting For Over 25 Years

Some people who are not familiar with Danny’s work may think that he’s only been around for a decade or so, but his resume actually  dates back way further than that. Danny is truly a veteran in the acting world. He made his first on screen appearance in 1995.

6. His Wife Is A Pop Star

Danny isn’t the only celebrity in his household. His wife, Emma Wong, is a pop star in Hong Kong. She is signed to Universal Music Group and has been releasing music since the early 2000s. In most recent years, however, Emme has also been working as an actress.

7. He’s A Private Person

Despite having been famous for the better part of 20 years, Danny still seems to shy away from the spotlight unless it’s work related. He appears to be a private person who doesn’t share many details about his personal life. When he does conduct interviews, he likes to keep them focused on the projects he’s working on.

8. He Speaks Several Languages

Being able to speak multiple languages isn’t a requirement to become an international star, but it definitely comes in handy. Knowing more than one language can give an actor more opportunities in different parts of the world. Danny can speak English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

9. He Got Married In Bali

When Emme Wong and Danny tied the knot in 2014, they did so in a beautiful ceremony in Bali. The couple invited about 80 guests to join them on their special day. Emme wore a traditional white wedding gown while Danny went with a more non-traditional floral suit. During his speech, Danny said, “I have waited a long time for this day to happen, and with so many people here, I think this is the happiest moment of my life.” The couple now has one son together and he is his parents’ pride and joy.

10. He’s In A Netflix Series

Most people tend to think of Bruce Lee when they think of Danny, but that isn’t the only role he’s played. Danny is a cast member on the Netflix series, OCTB. The show follows an undercover police officer who has some run ins with the local mafia. Only one season has been released, but the second season is supposedly in the works.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five TV Shows That Successfully Cut Out Their Main Character
He-Man
He-Man and The Masters of the Universe Gets the RPG Treatment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Apocalypse Earth
A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot is Coming with a Twist
Five Movie Scenes Where Directors Totally Surprised the Actors
Five Movies Whose Attention to Detail Went Above and Beyond
Five Movies We Need to See That Were Completed but Never Released
Five Tragic Backstories of Our Favorite MCU Superheroes
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karen Derrico
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aubrey Cleland
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Claudia Lorant
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence