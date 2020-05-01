Darren Barnet has been waiting his entire career for a year like the one he’s having now. After being cast as one of the stars of Netflix’s new show, Never Have I Ever, Barnet is currently on his way to becoming a certified heart throb. Don’t be fooled through, Darren definitely has the talent to back up is charming good looks. Prior to his role on Never Have I Ever, has appeared in shows like This Is Us and S.W.A.T . Although Never Have I Ever, hasn’t officially been renewed for a second season, the chances are looking good. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Darren Barnet.
1. He Looks Up To Leonardo DiCaprio
Darren has been passionate about acting for as long as he can remember. One of the people he’s looked up to over the years was Academy Award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio and hopes to embody some of his characteristics. Other actors he admires include Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
2. His Parents Weren’t Initially On Board With Him Acting
When Darren initially expressed an interest in acting, his parents weren’t completely on board. They wanted their son to direct his attention towards something more traditional. However, his passion for acting couldn’t be stopped. In high school, he got involved with the theater program and his mom eventually realized that nothing could stop him from acting.
3. He’s A Big Netflix Fan
Even though he is not a bonafide Netflix star himself, Darren is also a fan of the streaming service. He loves some of Netflix’s most popular show’s including Stranger Things. He told Brief Take, ” I love Stranger Things and everyone behind those productions, so I knew it would be something that I would enjoy. Another kind of sci-fi thriller that I’ve watched on Netflix is called Freaks, with Emile Hirsch. That’s become one of my new favorites – the writing, the twists and turns, it’s amazing!”
4. He’s Half Japanese
Darren’s mother is Japanese and he is very proud of his Asian ancestry. In fact, Darren’s character on Never Have I Ever was original supposed to be all white. However, when producers found out that Darren was Japanese, they also made Paxton half Japanese.
5. He Speaks 4 Languages
Darren has been a bit of a linguist all of his life. He is fascinated by languages, dialects, and accents and has spent a good bit of time studying them. He speaks English, French, Spanish, and Japanese. Darren says, “Dialects have been something I’ve been obsessed with since I could talk. I loved impersonation actors and people I’d hear on the street.”
6. He Isn’t A Great Swimmer
When Darren was around 12-years-old, he moved from California to Florida. He was raised outside of Orlando and his mother was adamant about keeping him active. He grew up playing a lot of sports. However, he says that swimming was his “Achilles heel.”
7. He Was Nervous When He Saw Mindy Kaling At The Interview
I can only imagine that auditioning for a TV show is stressful experience, but imagine walking into the audition and seeing a super star like Mindy Kaling? When that exact scenario happened to Darren Barnet, he says he almost froze in his tracks. He was ultimately able to calm his nerves and wow the casting team.
8. He’s A Musician
Acting isn’t the only thing Darren Barnet does well. He is truly a creative person through and through and enjoys sharing his gifts with the world. He’s also a talented musician who enjoys writing and performing songs. Now that his acting career is taking off, he may not have as much time to focus on music as he’d like, but it’d be cool if he released a project at some point.
9. He Hopes To Show His Range In The Future
Darren is extremely thankful for the big break he’s gotten thanks to Never Have I Ever, but his goal isn’t to play the heart throb forever. He hopes to eventually take on more dramatic roles, but his ultimate goal is to write and star in his own thriller.
10. He Wrote A Short Film
He may be young, but Darren knows exactly what he wants and he’s working hard to make sure all of his dreams come true. Darren admits he’s a writer at heart and said, ” I love acting with all my heart, but I must admit that part of me sees it as a vehicle. I wrote before I ever did anything else creatively. ” In 2018, he wrote a short film called Glass which he also had an acting role in.