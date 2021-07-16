Dave Carraro probably never thought that his career as a commercial fisherman would eventually result in him becoming a reality TV star. However, thanks to the show Wicked Tuna, that’s exactly how things have planned out for Dave. He has been a cast member on the show since it debuted in 2012 and during that time he has become a fan favorite. Dave is great at what he does and he’s always willing to go the extra mile to make sure things are done right. His contributions to the show are a large part of why commercial fishing has gotten so much attention over the last decade. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dave Carraro.
1. He’s From New Jersey
Dave Carraro is most commonly associated with Massachusetts and it’s gotten to the point that most people think that’s where he’s from. In reality, however, he was born and raised in New Jersey. It was there where he first developed an interest in boating and fishing.
2. He’s A Pilot
The sea isn’t the only place where Dave is a master at what he does. He is also a professionally trained pilot and he has been flying for decades. In addition to running his own business and being a cast member on Wicked Tuna, Dave is also a commercial airline pilot for Jetblue.
3. He’s Been Fishing Longer Than Some Of His Fans Have Been Alive
There are lots of things about reality TV that aren’t real, but one thing that is is the fact that Dave is really an expert at what he does. Dave’s fishing career started long before the Wicked Tuna cameras came around. In fact, he has been fishing for more than 30 years and during that time he has earned the respect of people all over the industry.
4. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
After spending nearly a decade on reality TV, there are lots of people out there who would love to keep up with Dave even when the show isn’t on. Unfortunately, however, he isn’t very active on social media. He has accounts on Twitter and Facebook, but he isn’t the type to post often.
5. He’s Reportedly Worth Nearly $1 Million
Before shows like Wicked Tuna, most people probably had no idea how lucrative being a commercial fisherman could really be For that reason, lots of people have wondered how much money Dave has made over the years. While there’s no way to truly find out how much he’s worth, The Cinemalholic estimates that he’s worth about $800,000. That said, making large amounts of money isn’t why Dave does what he does.
6. He Actually Watches Wicked Tuna
Plenty of reality TV stars have shared that they don’t like watching the show they’re on, but Dave isn’t one of those people. He told Hollywood Soapbox, “I would say I’ve watched about 90 percent of the episodes, and the other 10 percent I haven’t watched because probably I was just busy doing something else. But, yes, I do watch the majority of the episodes, as does the rest of my family.”
7. He Treats Each Catch Like The First One
Even though Dave has been fishing for a good portion of his adult life, catching a fish still gives hum a rush every single time. While talking to Hollywood Soapbox, he said, “Each fish I catch, I always say, it looks like my first one. That honeymoon never goes away.”
8. He Doesn’t Plan On Retiring Any Time Soon
Retirement is something that most people look forward to. In fact, there are some people who start retirement countdowns so they can build up excitement for the big day. That isn’t something Dave will be doing, however. He plans to keep fishing for as long as he’s physically able to.
9. He’s All About Family
Dave’s career takes up a lot of time and energy, but it’s not the most important thing in his life. He is a very family-oriented person and he loves being with his loved ones as much as he can. As far as we know, Dave is not married but he is the proud father of three children.
10. His Business Offers Fishing Charters
If you want to get the experience of fishing alongside Dave, you’ll be happy to know that he offers fishing charters through his business, FV-Tuna. Keep in mind, though, that doing a charter with Dave will cost you a pretty penny. According to the business’ website, prices start at $400 and go all the way up to $2,300. A $400 deposit is also required for all charters.